Just Released New Video Spotlights Village of Sugar Mountain Summer Stays

A new summer promotional video created by the Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority in conjunction with Visit North Carolina has been released just in time for family vacation planning. The video creation began with three days of shooting in July 2023. It will be utilized by both local and state tourism agencies. The 2.5-minute video is also available for all local tourism-related businesses to embed on their websites and share on social media to assist with their marketing efforts.

Visit North Carolina, a team of tourism industry specialists, leads North Carolina’s efforts to promote the state as a preferred destination for travelers and for film production. It’s a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

“Tourism is a definitely a big contributor to the growth and vitality of the state’s economy,” according to Wit Tuttell, Executive Director of Visit North Carolina. “I’ve enjoyed many wonderful times in the Village of Sugar Mountain with my family, so I’m excited that this video will give us yet another tool to promote Avery County.”

A companion website feature on VisitNC.com will be published in April titled “Escape the heat in Sugar Mountain: 20 Summertime Things to Do”.

Tourism generates employment for more than 225,000 North Carolinians. Visitor spending in Avery County is expected to reach $250 million this year, supporting 1,500 employees in lodging, food and beverage, recreation, retail and more. The $16 million collected in visitor taxes in Avery County ultimately saves each county resident an average of $967 in taxes each year.

This video will be utilized in Sugar Mountain TDA’s successful seasonal promotions. Last year, their website www.SeeSugar.com received 685,000 page views and their very popular “See Sugar” Facebook page reached 14.7 million people.

Watch and download the video on their the new “See Sugar Mountain” YouTube Channel at http://www.youtube.com/@SugarMountainNC .

The direct link to video for digital stories: https://youtu.be/PT_Topsjnh4?si=JkEokNgnNLXbjruf

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

