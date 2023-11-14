Joyous Community Carol Sing Returns to Banner Elk Presbyterian Church

On Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 3 PM, join a festive sing-along of familiar Christmas carols in the sanctuary of the historic Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. The third annual Community Carol Sing is a 45-minute casual service that includes a dozen favorite songs, ranging from White Christmas to Joy to the World, that all ages will enjoy. Last year, a capacity crowd joined in enthusiastic singing.

To allow the audience to rest their voices occasionally, the Lees-McRae Highlanders, church choir and soloists will sing beloved classics including O Holy Night and Jingle Bell Rock. The singing is led by the church Choral Director Nina Allbert and Pianist/Organist David Soyars.

“The carol sing offers a joyous musical kickoff to the Christmas season,” says Soyars. “It’s a nostalgic gathering around the piano to belt out beloved songs together. It’s guaranteed to lift your spirits!”

Allbert adds, “The Community Carol Sing is my favorite event of the year because a widely diverse group of people gather together to sing. It’s not just our church members, but people of all ages from different churches, states, countries and backgrounds all coming together to lift their voices up in song. It is a glorious event!”

The doors open at 2:30 PM. Admission and parking are free. Afterwards, see a display of nativities from around the world at the church.

Earlier that day, the church is hosting the town’s annual Breakfast with Santa from 8:30-10 AM, a fundraiser for their Preschool. Both events are part of A Small Town Christmas Weekend, presented by the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce.

Other upcoming special services at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church include a special music worship service Lessons & Carols on Sunday, December 17, at 11 AM and Christmas Eve services at 11 AM & 5 PM on Sunday, December 24.

Founded in 1893, the is located at 420 College Drive, adjacent to Lees-McRae College campus. For more info, go to www.BannerElkPresbyterian.org

Courtesy of Banner Elk Presbyterian Church