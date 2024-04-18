Joy Prom Returns to Boone on Saturday, April 20

By Sherrie Norris

Scenes like these from Joy Prom 2023 will be repeated at the upcoming annual event honoring the area’s special needs population.

Photo by Sherrie Norris

Roll out the red carpet — Joy Prom is returning to Boone!

One of the most impressive festive events of the year is just days away and it’s not something you want to miss, whether as an honored guest, family member, community sponsor and/or volunteer.

Joy Prom is all about celebrating some of the area’s most deserving citizens as they walk down the red carpet for their moment in the spotlight and enjoy all that follows.

Hosted annually as part of the Special Needs Ministry of Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone, Joy Prom 2024 will be held Saturday, April 20, from 1- 4:30 p.m. at the church.

According to spokesperson, Anne Margaret Wright, who with her husband, Ronny, has coordinated this event from its inception, Joy Prom is a very special dance for guests (teens and older) who have special medical or intellectual/developmental needs.

“Our theme this year is “Kintsugi: God makes beautiful things from our broken places!” said Wright. “Kintsugi is the ancient Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold and lacquer (glue), so the breaks become a beautiful part of the story of the piece. Kintsugi is very similar to what God does in us as He uses our cracks, challenges, scars, disabilities, weaknesses, and trials to build beautiful things in and through our lives.”

The afternoon begins with a red-carpet entrance, where guests are presented boutonnières and tiaras and announced by name to the cheering crowd of assembled volunteers surrounding the walk of fame.

From that moment on, the honorees are whisked off to their choice of Pamper Stations. And pampered, they are! The gentlemen can have their shoes shined, and the ladies can have their hair, make-up, and nails done. Guests can have a professional picture taken at the photo booth. Then it’s on to the dance and snacks!

It’s all part of a magical afternoon for the special guests, but the prom is just the finishing touch to basically a year-round time of preparation.

“We usually start planning the next Joy Prom right after the last one has happened,” Wright shared. But, the “party before the party,” actually happens a week prior to the big event. And like clockwork, on Saturday, April 13, registered participants were accompanied to the church atrium for a “dress fitting,” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., At that time, Joy Prom guests are able to choose a free dress or suit, complete with on-the-spot alterations, and accessories. Light refreshments were served and participants were able to make a craft that will be displayed at Joy Prom and then can be taken home afterwards.

Donations of gently used dresses, suits, dress shirts, ties, costume jewelry are appreciated each year and make the day so special for everyone involved. You can plan now to start saving your formal wear for next year’s event and drop it off at the church in early April.

But, it’s not too late to get in on the fun for 2024, especially as part of the support team of sponsors and/or volunteers.

There are many different ways to volunteer for Joy Prom – before, during, and after, Wright stated. “Volunteers need to be teens and above, or well supervised by an adult, please. Prepare to make some new friends, share some lovely moments, and enjoy lots of beautiful smiles! May God richly bless you for your willingness to help with this special day.”

If interested in helping, contact Ronny and Anne Margaret Wright at rawright@skybest.com with any questions.

Alliance Bible Fellowship is located at 1035 NC Hwy.105 Bypass in Boone.

