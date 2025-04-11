Jones House Announces 2025 Weekly Summer Concert Series Lineup on Fridays at 5:30

The Town of Boone is excited to announce the 2025 Summer Concerts at the Jones House, a beloved Friday night tradition returning to downtown Boone with a season packed full of outstanding local and regional talent.

Presented by the Town of Boone and sponsored by the Downtown Boone Development Association (DBDA), Omega Tees Screen Printing and Embroidery, Mast General Store, ECRS, Melanie’s Food Fantasy, and Stick Boy Bread Company, the concert series will run from June 6 through August 29, with concerts starting at 5:30 PM each Friday on the Jones House lawn.

Note: The only exception is Doc Watson Day on August 15, which will begin earlier at 5:00 PM to accommodate an extended lineup.

This year’s series highlights the depth and diversity of the High Country’s music scene, featuring a vibrant mix of bluegrass, old-time, folk, Americana, jazz, and more.

“We love being able to bring free live music to the community each summer,” says Brandon Holder, Cultural Resources Coordinator for the Town of Boone. “It’s a way to celebrate local talent, support the arts, and bring people together in the heart of downtown.”

2025 Jones House Summer Concert Schedule:

June 6 – Beppe Gambetta / Clay Lunsford & Matthew Weaver

– Beppe Gambetta / Clay Lunsford & Matthew Weaver June 13 – JazzFest: Herb Stephens Quartet

– JazzFest: Herb Stephens Quartet June 20 – Boonerang Music & Arts Festival

– Boonerang Music & Arts Festival June 27 – Will Easter / Dawgful Dead

– Will Easter / Dawgful Dead July 4 – Watauga Community Band performs in the Boone July 4th Parade

– Watauga Community Band performs in the Boone July 4th Parade July 11 – Redbud / Sammy Osmond and the No-Hellers

– Redbud / Sammy Osmond and the No-Hellers July 18 – Daniel Sherrill / The New Quintet

– Daniel Sherrill / The New Quintet July 25 – Danny Platt / Loose Roosters

– Danny Platt / Loose Roosters August 1 – Noan Partly / Lazybirds

– Noan Partly / Lazybirds August 8 – Fern Hill / Pickin’ Thistles

– Fern Hill / Pickin’ Thistles August 15 – Doc Watson Day (starts at 5:00 PM): The Wilder Flower / Tim Stafford & Thomm Jutz / Asheville Mountain Boys

– Doc Watson Day (starts at 5:00 PM): The Wilder Flower / Tim Stafford & Thomm Jutz / Asheville Mountain Boys August 22 – Belleville Rendezvous / Blue Ridge Gathering

– Belleville Rendezvous / Blue Ridge Gathering August 29 – Rick Ward / Mary Greene / Sarah Kate Morgan & Leo Shannon

All concerts are free and open to the public. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic fare to enjoy a relaxing evening of music under the shade trees. Alcoholic beverages are permitted for guests of legal drinking age, but open containers may not leave the Jones House property.

Parking is free in all downtown Boone metered spaces and public lots after 5:00 PM, making it easy to enjoy an evening in town before or after the show.

For more information, visit www.joneshouse.org or follow the Jones House on Facebook and Instagram.

