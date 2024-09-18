Join Us for the Boone Fall Fest Weekend: Buskers Fest and Boonetoberfest! Oct. 4 and 5

This fall, the streets of Downtown Boone will come alive with music, art, food, and festivities! The Watauga Arts Council, in partnership with the Downtown Boone Development Association, is proud to present the 4th Annual Buskers Fest and the brand-new Boonetoberfest on October 4th and 5th, 2024, for a Boone Fall Fest weekend.

Mark your calendars for a weekend packed with vibrant entertainment, local talent, and fun for the whole family. On Friday, October 4th, from 5 PM to 9 PM, the streets of Boone will be filled with artists and performers for Buskers Fest—a unique celebration of the arts where local musicians, magicians, dancers, and visual artists showcase their creativity in unexpected places. From fire dancers to live painting, there’s something to delight everyone!

But that’s not all! On Saturday, October 5th, from Noon to 9 PM, we’re introducing Boonetoberfest—a lively, Oktoberfest-themed event where local businesses roll out special fall menus, festive activities, and exciting competitions. With your Event Passport, explore participating shops, collect stamps, and enter to win amazing prizes! Some Buskers Fest performers will stick around, adding their energy and talent to Boonetoberfest’s festive atmosphere.

Stay late, explore the town, and enjoy the vibrant culture that makes Boone unique. Whether you’re an art lover, a foodie, or just looking for a fun time, Boone Fall Fest Weekend has something for everyone.

Save the Date:

Buskers Fest: Friday, October 4th, 5 PM – 9 PM

Boonetoberfest: Saturday, October 5th, 12 PM – 9 PM Biergartens and Tap-takeovers at Lost Province Brewing, South End Brewing, and Fizz Ed.



For more details and to learn how you can participate as a business, artist, or performer, visit Watauga Arts Council’s website, FB or Instagram.

Don’t miss the chance to experience Downtown Boone like never before!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

