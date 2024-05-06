Join NAMI High Country For “The Take the Moment” Campaign During 2024 Mental Health Awareness Month on May 18 at Brookshire Park

In honor of May’s Mental Health Awareness Month, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and advocates across the country are raising awareness of mental illness and supporting individuals in their mental health journey. This year, NAMI High Country is helping emphasize the importance of normalizing mental health care through “Take the Moment,” the 2024 Mental Health Awareness Month campaign.

“It is essential to foster an open and safe environment for sharing stories, and during Mental Health Awareness Month, we are calling on mental health advocates across the country to come together and address the stigma around mental health by providing testimonies and offering support,” Dana Hamilton, Co-President of NAMI High Country. “Take the Moment” encourages individuals to prioritize and talk about their mental well-being without feeling guilty or ashamed.”

Sunrise Rotary of Boone and Rotary of Blowing Rock is sponsoring a NAMIWalks for Mental Illness Awareness Month on Saturday, May 18 at Brookshire Park. To register a team or individual walker visit namihighcountry.org – NAMI High Country.

Activities will include:

Opening Ceremony by Boone Mayor Tim Futrell

Two walk routes (1 mile and 2.8-mile walk)

DJ Trev

Photobooth

Kid Zone – Inflatables, Sewing Seeds for Spring activity – Frontline to Farm, and giveaways from participating vendors.

Schedule of Events

8:30 AM – Check in

9:30 AM – Opening Ceremony

9:45 AM – Walkers take to track

12:30 pm – Closing.

For more information on Mental Health Awareness Month and Take the Moment, and to download materials like social media content and graphics, visit nami.org/MentalHealthMonth.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI offers information about mental illness conditions, symptoms and treatment at www.nami.org or through the NAMI HelpLine at 800-950-NAMI (6264).

