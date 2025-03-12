Join Lees-McRae College in Giving Back to the Community Following Hurricane Helene at this Year’s Mountain Day of Service on March 28

Each year Lees-McRae College holds Mountain Day of Service, an important annual tradition celebrated since the early days of the college in which students, faculty, and staff leave the classroom and spend the day at volunteer sites throughout the High Country. This year, in the college’s 125th year of operation, Mountain Day of Service is more important than ever, and parents and families, alumni, members of the local community, and friends of Lees-McRae are all invited to join the college in this important day of service on Friday, March 28.

Since Hurricane Helene swept through the Southern Appalachian region in late September, causing record flooding and unprecedented damage, communities throughout the High Country have banded together to help and support one another in a time of need. Mountain Day of Service, which is traditionally held each fall, was one of the many important events that had to be postponed in the fallout of the storm.

Now, with the rescheduled event this spring, the college is seeking to expand its reach with more sites and volunteers than ever before. From river and debris cleanup to the organization of donated food and supplies, this year’s Mountain Day of Service has plenty of opportunities for everyone to serve, regardless of interest or ability.

Registration for Mountain Day of Service 2025 is open now, so sign up today to join the students, faculty, and staff of Lees-McRae in this important annual tradition and give back to the community we all love.

Register now >>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

