It’s A ZOO on BEECH! Beech Mountain’s 1st Farmers’ Market is this Friday, June 7th

The Goats and Does Soap Co. Farm Animal Pink Corral

At Beech Mountain’s 1st Farmers’ Market of the year, Friday, June 7th, expect to see some new furry friends. “We’ve added a new Farm Animal Petting Zoo to the market,” explained Sandy Carr, volunteer market manager. “Katelyn Turpin from Goats and Does Soap Company will bringing her bright pink corral filled with a variety of farm animals for visitors to meet.”

Turpin, a veterinary technician, is new to the Farmers’ Market but she and her husband Dustin have been rescuing animals for years. She estimates that they have worked to rehabilitate and place over 100 animals in the past 6 years. Dustin is one of the paramedics that serves on Beech Mountain’s 24/7 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Unit.

Our EMS Unit and Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department Members routinely attend and volunteer at community events like our market explained Carr. Dustin learned that we were looking for a Petting Zoo and put us in touch with Kate. Along with the Zoo, the market has added more farmers, artists, crafters and The Tasty Traveler Food Truck for June’s Market.

“We’re up to 40 vendors and growing strong,” stated Carr. “We are very thankful to the Town of Beech Mountain, the Tourism Development Authority, our volunteers, many vendors and our residents and visitors for supporting this community building event. Our Market with a View is a real team effort.”

The 1st 100 attendees at the June Market will receive free white pine seedlings to plant courtesy of the Buckeye Recreation Center and a free market shopping bag. In addition to trees and bags…children visiting the Petting Zoo will receive a commemorative gift for helping welcome our new friends. June’s other Special Guest is the High Country Hottest Blogger Jen Gemberling with over 19k followers @ncmountaintraveler. She will be sharing her social media and local knowledge at the Town’s Community News Tent from 2 – 4pm.

Markets are held on the first Friday of the month, June – October, from 2 – 6pm in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile. Fresh organic produce, honey, baked goods, plants, cut flowers, microgreens, gourmet dog treats, jewelry, art, crafts and farm raised beef/pork/lamb/eggs are just a few of the local products available for purchase. Ample parking and one of the best views of the High Country add to your shopping experience.

For more information, please contact Sandy Carr 954.931.1810.

Edith the Goat has that winning smile for everyone.

Dolly the Goat has eyes for you!

Fonzey the Alpaca stands heads above his fellow four-legged friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

