Information About Debris Removal in the Town of Boone

Debris Removal in the Town of Boone

Town of Boone, N.C.- The Town of Boone would like to inform the public of the debris removal system that is in place for residents. Beginning Wednesday, October 9th, members of the public will see trucks labeled “SDR” driving throughout the Town of Boone. SDR is a debris removal company specializing in disaster debris removal. It has contracted its service to Watauga County and the Town of Boone to assist with cleanup.

In following with guidance from FEMA, Town of Boone residents are asked to do the following:

Maintain documentation of debris clean-up. This documentation can include pictures of the debris prior to and after clean-up efforts. Separate debris into five (5) piles: Construction debris (i.e. drywall, building materials, carpet, etc.) Vegetative debris (i.e. limbs, branches, plants, etc.) Large appliances (if applicable) Hazardous waste (i.e. oil, cleaning supplies, etc.) Electronics (if applicable)

Please note: For the week of October 7th, SDR will collect only construction debris, large appliances, hazardous waste, and electronics. Vegetative debris will be collected at a later date. There is no set schedule for debris removal. Homeowners, business owners, and renters are asked to place all debris curbside if possible and to remain patient for pick up.

Debris should be placed curbside. If your street experienced any wash-outs, and a ditch was formed next to the curb, do not place debris inside the ditch. Instead, place debris as close to the

curb as possible. This ensures that our stormwater retention system does not sustain further damage.

Debris removal does not include residential trash. All residential trash should be placed curbside during your regularly scheduled pick-up day. Until further notice, Republic Services, the Town of Boone’s contracted sanitation services provider, will not collect recycling due to limited operational functions.

For more information, please contact Public Works at (828) 268-6230.

