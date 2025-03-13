Infomation on Becoming a Sports Official in the High Country Coming April 10th

My name is Stephen Poulos, retired Director Watauga County Parks & Recreation. I have been calling NC High School football since 1994 and am still the District Director for Tar Heel Leagues, Inc youth baseball/softball.

I have been involved in officiating all sports and levels. Parks & Recreation NCHSAA, etc. Have lots of contacts in our area if you are on this email.

We have a FREE information opportunity, see attached on April 10th, 5:30 – 7 pm at the Watauga Community Recreation Center 231 Complex Drive, Boone. Several local college and high school officials will be onsite to answer questions and offer assistance. No matter the sport, no matter the level they wish to work.

If you want more info, feel free to contact me at any time, 828.719.8245. Happy to speak on air, help you get info out. I’ll also be reaching out to local P&R, App State, Lees McRae, Caldwell Community College, etc.

