INDIVISIBLE BOONE Joins National John Lewis Day of Action- “Good Trouble Lives On”

This local event in Boone is part of Good Trouble Lives On — a nationwide day of peaceful, nonviolent action rooted in the legacy of the civil rights movement and inspired by John Lewis’ call to make “good trouble, necessary trouble.”

Local organizers invite press to attend, photograph, and uplift the voices of those taking peaceful action in defense of democracy.

WHO: Indivisible Boone is serving as the local coordinating group for John Lewis Actions, the national coordinating organization for Good Trouble Lives On. Over 140-partner organizations are participating in these national events; thousands of groups are organizing; and millions ofAmericans will participate. NOTE: INDIVISIBLE BOONE IS A NEW GROUP. WE ARE NOT ASSOCIATED WITH THE FORMER INDIVISIBLE WATAUGA GROUP THAT RECENTLY CHANGED THEIR NAME TO INDIVISIBLE HIGH COUNTRY.WHAT:Indivisible Boone issued a call-to-action for individuals and groups in Boone to participate in this National Day of Action that honors the legacy of former Congressman John Lewis. Supporters and participants will encourage the passage of legislation that protects the rights of voters; demand an end to gerrymandered voting districts; and inform our elected officials that we fight for a democracy that serves and protects everyone.WHEN: Thursday, July 17, 2025, 9:00am – 9:00pm at various locations and times throughout the day in Boone and the surrounding area.

WHERE: Boone locations and times will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

VISUALS: Each group will display their unique flare at each location. Expect to see signs, banners, slogans, support for democracy, and opposition to any form of authoritarian leadership.

MISC: Indivisible Boone extended invitations to the following elected officials and asked them to attend and support Good Trouble Lives On and the legacy of John Lewis:

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis

U.S. Sen Ted Budd

Rep. Virginia Foxx

NC State Sen. Ralph Hise

NC State Rep. Ray Pickett

NC State Rep. Destin Hall

Town of Boone Council Members

Watauga County Board of County Commissioners

For more information, or to arrange interviews with organizers or participants, please contact:

Peter D. Nesbitt INDIVISIBLE BOONE Peter_Nesbitt@icloud.com (828) 773-9875

To learn more about the national campaign, visit www.goodtroubleliveson.org.