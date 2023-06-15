Incredible Toy Company Celebrates New Location, Owner

The Shoppes on the Parkway in Blowing Rock is the new home to The Incredible Toy Company. Bennett Larsen & Ashley Hutchins purchased the store in January of this year. The toy store, formerly located on US Hwy 321 South, celebrated its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce last week

“There is no way we can find a better community to be a part of,” said Hutchins during the ribbon cutting. “So thank you all for being part of this.”

The toy store has been a Boone and Blowing Rock landmark since 1993. “This location is really great,” said Kathy Dobber, who was visiting from Charlotte, NC. “The open floor plan makes a huge impact. Since our kids were very young, we’ve shopped here [Incredible Toy Company] with our family. While we enjoyed the old store, this layout is perfect for families with small children. Plus there are a great number of games for older kids.”

The Incredible Toy Company is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

