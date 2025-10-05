In First Year, Helping Hands Assisted Many Impacted by Helene

BANNER ELK, N.C. – In early September of 2024, a small group of Elk River Club residents announced the formation of a charity to assist mountain residents in times of crisis.

Elk River Helping Hands, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, was barely up and running when Hurricane Helene created one of the worst-ever natural disasters in the North Carolina mountains.

“Suddenly, instead of having one or two situations a week that we wanted to help, now we had hundreds at one time,” says Jim McDaniel, president of the organization. “Amazingly, within a short period of time, people started making significant contributions to Elk River Helping Hands, and we got boots on the ground very quickly after the storm.”

In short order, this fledgling group founded by McDaniel and Bill Carter, a former Secret Service agent who was also an attorney for the Rolling Stones, began aiding folks across the area.

The all-volunteer organization set up shop at Banner Elk Town Hall and in other small towns in the area, and began by giving cash to people with significant losses so they could buy food, gas and necessities.

Just over a year later, it’s clear Elk River Helping Hands has made an impact on those in need in the NC High Country. It has donated around $1.5 million to over 300 families and individuals, purchased vehicles for several people in dire need of transportation, bought and donated new mobile homes to three displaced families, and also covered the costs of funerals.

Other efforts include buying appliances and furniture, helping with private bridge repairs and paying for medical services. McDaniel says the average grant has been about $5,000.

“Looking back, I’m surprised we were able to accomplish as much as we did in such a short period,” he says. “But we had to – there were so many people needing assistance.”

One thing that sets Elk River Helping Hands apart is its ability to provide grants directly to those in need.

“We’re one of the few organizations that actually gives people funds to take care of crisis situations they are facing,” McDaniel explains. “We have a wonderful group of volunteers who have taken it upon themselves to go out and meet people who need help. Many of the people we’ve helped have been referred to us by first responders.”

In addition to McDaniel and Carter, the charity’s board consists of: Lisa Brown, Marlow Carter, Mike Cromer, Greg Feldman, Toni Littleton, Martha Laura Miller, Nancy Owen and Karen Parks.

With a year under its belt, McDaniel says Elk River Helping Hands plans to continue its

mission of providing essential support to residents facing crises. It currently has about a third of its funds remaining and will continue raising money through events like the concert series it hosted earlier this year. That series brought national recording artists John Oates, Jimmy Fortune, Jim Lauderdale and bluegrass stars Darin & Brooke Aldridge to Banner Elk.

“It’s heartening that there are so many people who are willing to help,” McDaniel says. “We plan to continue to raise capital and help people in need as long as we can.”

For information about Elk River Helping Hands, go to: www.ElkRiverHelpingHands.org.