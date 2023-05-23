Hugh Fields Crossnore Children’s Gold Classic Celebrates 25 Years

CROSSNORE, N.C. (May 16, 2023) — Crossnore Communities for Children celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Hugh Fields Crossnore Children’s Golf Classic on May 15, 2023 at Linville Golf Club. The tournament was created to support current needs at the agency by Phyllis Crain, Ed.D., executive director at Crossnore until her death in 2012. With the support of Hugh Fields, longtime trustee at Crossnore before his death in 2011, the tournament has raised more than $1.5 million in the last 25 years. The tournament is a lasting legacy to the work of Dr. Crain and Hugh Fields.

“We’ve been successful at hosting this event at Linville for 25 years. I remember coming to the club with my mother some 26 years ago. She had this great idea for a tournament to raise money to purchase a cottage van,” said Keith Crain, II, golf professional at Linville Golf Club. “Now 25 years later, the community has come together to raise more than $1.5 million for Crossnore. There is no better way to impact the life of a child than by supporting the work Crossnore does in our community and state.”

Brown Brothers Harriman was the presenting sponsor of the 2023 tournament. Other sponsors included: Juanita and Clayton Dean (front and back nine), Lee and Jeff Hatling (reception), LS3P (special gift), Stonewalls (putting contest), Paramount Automotive (hole-in-one), Cathy and Mike Fields (lunch and snack cart), Hope and David Riggins (hospitality), and Richard Honeycutt of Edward Jones (awards). Eighty-eight golfers enjoyed a boxed lunch prepared by Crossnore’s Dietary Services department before the shotgun start at 1:30 pm. Although the day was overcast with intermittent rain, nothing dampened the spirit and enthusiasm of all in attendance. The tournament ended with a reception and presentation of awards.

The Medcost-sponsored team won first place and the players were Jason Clarke, Shon Earhart, Danny Spainhour, and Jance Hamrick. The 25th anniversary tournament raised just under $100,000 to support Crossnore. Brett A. Loftis, JD, Crossnore’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are grateful for the longtime support of the Fields’ family and for always attending the tournament. The Hugh Fields Crossnore Children’s Golf Classic is a staple in our community that is eagerly anticipated every year. No matter the weather, it’s always a day of good fun and food for a terrific cause.”

##

About Crossnore Communities for Children: For more than 100 years, Crossnore Communities for Children has worked to help each child find their way home. Crossnore serves children and families in western North Carolina through foster care and adoptions, outpatient and school-based therapy services, family preservation, and Youth Independent Living. For more information about Crossnore Communities for Children, please visit www.crossnore.org.