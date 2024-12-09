HUD Extends Foreclosure Moratoriums in Areas Devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

WASHINGTON – On December 6, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Federal Housing Administration (FHA) announced it is extending through April 11, 2025, its foreclosure moratoriums for FHA-insured Single Family Title II forward and Home Equity Conversion Mortgages in Presidentially Declared Major Disaster Areas (PDMDAs) declared as a result of this past summer’s Hurricanes Helene and Milton. This extension provides borrowers affected by these catastrophic events with additional time to access federal, state, or local housing resources; to consult with a HUD-approved housing counselor; and/or to rebuild their homes.

“When disaster strikes, we know that families and communities need not only resources, but time to recover,” said HUD Agency Head Adrianne Todman. “Today, by extending our foreclosure moratorium, we continue the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to help those affected by the catastrophic Hurricanes Helene and Milton to repair and rebuild their homes, communities, and lives.”

When Hurricanes Helene and Milton occurred, FHA implemented automatic 90-day foreclosure moratoriums that required mortgage servicers to halt the initiation or completion of all foreclosure actions in PDMDAs on the date that each disaster was declared. FHA is extending the foreclosure moratoriums for all Hurricanes Helene and Milton PDMDAs, regardless of their declaration date, through April 11, 2025. FHA is also extending the deadline dates for servicers to perform certain legal actions related to foreclosure for an additional 180 days following the end of the foreclosure moratoriums.

“Because the consecutive Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused a great deal of damage and disruption, FHA believes it is appropriate to extend our foreclosure moratoriums by 120 days,” said Federal Housing Commissioner Julia Gordon. “This extension will provide more time for homeowners to review a range of options with their mortgage servicer if they are unable to resume regular mortgage payments due to the impact of the disaster.”

Borrowers with FHA-insured mortgages located in Hurricanes Helen and Milton PDMDAs should contact their mortgage or loan servicer immediately for assistance. Multiple options are available for those who cannot resume their regular mortgage payments yet. Borrowers can also obtain additional assistance in the following ways:

Visit the FHA Disaster Relief site or call the FHA Resource Center at 1-800-304-9320to learn more about disaster relief options.

Contact a HUD-approved housing counseling agency. These agencies have counselors available to assist those impacted by natural disasters in determining assistance needs and identifying available resources. Homeowners can find a HUD-approved housing counseling agency onlineor use HUD’s telephone look-up tool by calling (800) 569-4287. The telephone look-up tool includes access to information in more than 250 different languages. Borrowers do not have to have an FHA-insured mortgage to meet with a HUD-approved housing counseling agency. There is never a fee for foreclosure prevention counseling.

For borrowers whose homes are destroyed or damaged to an extent that requires reconstruction or complete replacement, contact an FHA-approved lender about FHA’s Section 203(h) program. This program provides 100 percent financing for eligible homeowners to rebuild their home or purchase a new one.

For borrowers seeking to purchase and/or repair a home that has been damaged, contact an FHA-approved lender about FHA’s Section 203(k) loan program. This program allows individuals to finance the purchase or refinance of a house, as well as the costs of repair or renovation, through a single mortgage.

