Housing Regulatory Study Completed for High Country Region

Boone, NC: A Housing Regulatory Study has been completed for the

High Country region (Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, and Watauga) by Bowen National

Research. The study was requested by the High Country Association of REALTORS®

and funded by a grant from the National Association of REALTORS®.

The study is a follow-up to the 2022 Housing Needs Assessment also conducted by

Bowen National Research, which was supported by the High Country Homebuilders

Association, the Town of Boone, the Blue Ridge Business Development Center in

Alleghany, Watauga County government, Ashe County government, Avery county

government, and the Village Foundation of Blowing Rock. The objective of adding a

regulatory study was to provide an overview of regulations including zoning, building

codes, and permitting fees in order to better understand policies in the region and

advocate for solutions that meet the region’s current and future housing needs.

The 2022 assessment found that an estimated 6,448 renter households and 5,524

owner households in the region were cost burdened, paying more than 30 percent of

income on housing costs.

Additional findings: the median sale price of homes increased by $119,000 between

2018 and 2021, nearly three out of four for-sale homes are priced above $300,000, and

the median list price in the overall region of $475,000. According to Bowen “only 6.8

percent of households in the region have the income to buy a median-priced home.”

Bowen projected a housing gap of 5,177 rental housing units and 6,349 for-sale housing

units in the region over the next five years.

“It’s no secret that housing affordability and availability are big issues in the High

Country,” said Michael Cooper, a government affairs director for NC REALTORS® who

works with the High Country Association. “We hope to support efforts to address those

issues by providing a breakdown of regulations, fees, and the permitting process. Part

of the solution is increasing the housing supply and increasing density in come communities. This study will help us compare local policies to other areas with a goal of identifying what works best for the High Country.”

The 91-page Housing Regulatory Study can be found on the website of the High

Country Association of REALTORS® (https://www.highcountryrealtors.org) on the

resources page.

Key findings include that most communities with zoning ordinances have front lot

setback requirements of 20 to 40 feet and maximum building height limits around 35

feet within their residential zoning districts. According to Bowen, “it does appear that

several communities have zoning in place that favors low-density and single-family

residential development. Such zoning impacts the type of housing that is ultimately built,

making higher density projects (e.g., multifamily apartments or condominiums) less

likely in some communities.”

Towns in the High Country were designed and zoned for a time prior to the growth and

interest being experienced now. That requires an update of local policies.

“The key is to strike a balance between preserving the character and charm of the High Country and

keeping the region affordable for the families who live and work here,” said Cooper.

“There is not a simple fix to housing. But we can start by doing little things like making it

easier to have duplexes and accessory dwelling units and by increasing density where

feasible. This study will help policymakers determine those answers.”

“The High Country is a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family and we hope to

pass that quality of life on to the next generation by making sure that housing is

available,” said Emily Bish, President of the High Country Association of REALTORS®.

“This study is a way of contributing to the conversation and we encourage others to join

us in moving the issue forward. We thank the National Association of REALTORS® for

the grant and Bowen National Research for their work.”

The High Country Association of REALTORS® proudly serves members and

homeowners in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga. Since 1971 HCAR has

represented Realtors® who are providing real estate services and advocating for our

shared quality of life.

Bowen National Research is an Ohio-based real estate research and analytics firm

that conducts work in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The firm

studies a variety of development opportunities including housing, retail and office space,

as well as broader housing needs assessments of cities, counties, regions and states.

The firm is an active member of the National Council of Housing Market Analysts

(NCHMA).

