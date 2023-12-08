BOONE, N.C. December 08, 2023: Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, the nonprofit housing agency that serves as the point of entry for all homeless services in Ashe, Avery, Wilkes, Watauga, Alleghany, Mitchell, and Yancey counties, is once again offering a Holiday Honor Card this season.

Since 2009, Hospitality House of Northwest N.C. has presented a Holiday Honor Card each year as a meaningful way for individuals to recognize friends, neighbors, family members, colleagues, and loved ones while at the same time giving a meaningful gift to someone in need. In 2022, as the year came to a close, the agency found themselves moving into a new era of the Honor Card.

“From the beginning, were was blessed with the opportunity to be part of the very talented and dedicated artist William Mangum’s ‘The Honor Card’ program,” explains Hospitality House chief development director Todd Carter. “Last year we were notified that 2022, Bill’s 35th year, would be his last providing The Honor Card to homeless agencies across North Carolina.”

This year, Hospitality House is ensuring and honoring the legacy and meaning that The Honor Card represents and that their supporters have embraced from the beginning. The 2023 card, “hope & joy”, is meant to remind everyone that giving someone hope is also about bringing joy into their lives. One hundred percent of every dollar raised goes toward providing housing, food, counseling and critical services to the children, women and men who rely on Hospitality House.

Continues Carter, “We are committed to continuing the tradition of The Honor Card with our own Holiday Honor Card versions going forward each and every year.”

The 2023 Holiday Honor Cards are available through December, for a minimum donation of $5 per card, and can be purchased at Mast General Store in downtown Boone; the Original Mast General Store, Mast Annex and Rivercross Made in the USA in Valle Crucis; Boone Drug locations at Deerfield, King Street, New Market and Blowing Rock; 828 Real Estate on King Street, Bridgeman Dental, and HQ Salon in Jefferson. Additionally, they are available for purchase at the Hospitality House Wilkes Housing & Outreach Center and Watauga Housing & Outreach Center.

The Honor Card may be purchased online at HospHouse.org/honorcard. Your cards will be shipped free of charge to you or you may send include your entire holiday card list and Hospitality House will address and mail them for you at no additional charge.

For anyone interested in purchasing previous years cards, the agency has a limited number of William Mangum Honor Card Collectible Sets (years 2020-2022) available for purchase in bundles of 5, 12, or 25 online at HospHouse.org/honorcard. The Honor Card years 2009 – 2019 are in very limited supply so anyone looking to purchase those are asked to please email Lexi White at lexi@hosphouse.org

For questions or further information please email Carter at todd@hosphouse.org. To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at HospHouse.org, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat or Venmo at @HospHouse; or on X @HospHouseNWNC.

