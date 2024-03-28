Highly Contagious Stomach Virus Increasing Locally, Public Health Officials Urge Prevention

AppHealthCare is reporting an increase in gastrointestinal (GI) illness with symptoms that are consistent with norovirus and are encouraging everyone to take actions to prevent spread of the virus.

According to the CDC, there has been an increase in norovirus nationwide and in the southern census region which includes North Carolina. Locally, AppHealthCare has seen an increase in reports from individuals who are experiencing GI illness symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps and nausea.

While norovirus is only reportable when there are two or more cases in a facility, AppHealthCare has seen an increase in reports of illness consistent with norovirus in congregate settings. In Watauga County, at least 25 individuals in congregate settings have reported to AppHealthCare showing symptoms consistent with norovirus, and there have been 4 confirmed cases within the past week. In Ashe County, there have been 12 confirmed cases of norovirus in congregate settings in the past few weeks.

There are many types of noroviruses and many different ways a person can become infected. Norovirus spreads from person to person through contact with sick people, contaminated surfaces, food and water. Individuals with norovirus can shed billions of norovirus particles, and it only takes a few norovirus particles to make you and other people sick.

Common causes of infection include having direct contact with someone with norovirus, such as through caregiving, sharing food or eating utensils, or eating food handled by them. Additionally, touching contaminated surfaces or objects, especially in shared or public restrooms where sick individuals have used the same facilities, without careful handwashing, can lead to infection.

The most common symptoms of norovirus (also known as the “stomach flu” or “stomach bug”) are:

Diarrhea,

Vomiting,

Nausea,

Stomach pain,

Other symptoms include: fever, headache and body aches.

Noroviruses are common and highly contagious, but there are actions you can take to stop it from spreading.

Stay home when you are sick. You are most contagious when you first have symptoms of norovirus illness, especially vomiting, and during the first few days after you feel better. Stay home when sick with norovirus and for two days after symptoms stop.

Stay home when sick with norovirus and for two days after symptoms stop. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, especially after using the toilet, changing diapers, preparing and handling food and taking or giving someone else medicine. When using the restroom, avoid touching sink faucets after washing your hands by using paper towels to turn off the water. Hand sanitizers do not work well to kill noroviruses. You can use hand sanitizers but they should not take the place of handwashing.

Handle and prepare food safely. Wash fruits and vegetables well. Cook foods to the appropriate internal temperature. Routinely clean and sanitize kitchen utensils, counters and surfaces.

Do not prepare and handle food or care for others when you are sick. You should not prepare food for others or provide healthcare while you are sick and for at least 2 days (48 hours) after symptoms stop. This also applies to sick workers in restaurants, schools, child care centers, long-term care facilities, and other places where they may expose people to norovirus.

Clean and disinfect surfaces. After someone vomits or has diarrhea, always clean well and disinfect the entire area immediately with a bleach-based product. To disinfect, you should use a chlorine bleach solution with a concentration of 1,000 to 5,000 ppm (5 to 25 tablespoons of household bleach [5% to 8%] per gallon of water) or use an EPA-registered disinfecting product against norovirus. Wear personal protective equipment including a mask and disposable gloves while wiping the entire area with paper towels and discard them in a plastic trash bag. Disinfect the area as directed on the product label. Leave the bleach disinfectant on the affected area for at least 5 minutes. Clean the entire area again with soap and hot water. Wash laundry, take out the trash, and wash your hands.

Wash laundry well. Immediately remove and wash clothes or linens that may have been soiled with vomit or feces. Wear disposable gloves. Handle items carefully without shaking them. Wash the items with detergent and hot water at the maximum available cycle length and then machine dry them at the highest heat setting. Wash your hands with soap and water.

. Immediately remove and wash clothes or linens that may have been soiled with vomit or feces.

How to treat norovirus

There is no specific medicine to treat people who have norovirus. It is important to drink plenty of liquids when sick to avoid dehydration which can cause serious problems and may require hospitalization.

Common settings where norovirus can spread

Norovirus can spread quickly and easily when prevention measures like proper hygiene, handwashing, cleaning and disinfecting, and food safety practices are not taken. The virus is able to easily spread in areas where people live, work and play close together like college campuses, long term care facilities, schools, child care centers, and cruise ships. If you are in these settings it is important to regularly practice prevention measures to stop the spread of the virus.

AppHealthCare encourages medical providers to test for norovirus when someone presents with symptoms consistent with the virus. Medical providers can reach out to AppHealthCare with questions or concerns.

For more information about norovirus, visit the CDC’s website.

The AppHealthCare Call Center is available Monday through Friday 8:00-4:45pm at (828) 795-1970 to help answer your questions. For more information, visit www.AppHealthCare.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

