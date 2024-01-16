High Country Writers – February 9, 2024 – 10 a.m. at the Watauga County Public Library

Speaker: Dr. Benjamin Gilmer

High Country Writers welcomes author, Dr. Benjamin Gilmer as speaker for our regular program meeting on Thursday, February 9, 10 a.m. at the Watauga County Public Library.

Benjamin Gilmer is a family physician and Associate Professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and Mountain Area Health Education Center’s (MAHEC) Family Medicine Residency Program. He is author of the memoir, The Other Dr. Gilmer, which details his journey to understand his predecessor at the health center, a beloved physician and community leader who murdered his own father.

Subsequently, Dr. Benjamin Gilmer and his family became personally connected with the incarcerated Dr. Gilmer, including him in Thanksgiving celebrations and other family events. Benjamin Gilmer’s exploration of “the other Dr. Gilmer’s” circumstances have led to advocacy work focused on bringing media attention to the social injustice of mass incarceration, particularly of the mentally ill. A This American Life podcast, “Dr. Gilmer and Mr. Hyde,” a collaboration between Benjamin and Sarah Koenig (“Serial”) which has had more than 20 million listeners, a feature film project from Concordia Films, and Dr. Benjamin Gilmer’s presentations continue his advocacy for social justice. He lives in Asheville, NC with his wife, Deirdre, their two children: Kai and Luya.

For more information about High Country Writers, visit our website at: www.highcountrywriters.org.

HCW meetings are co-sponsored by the Watauga County Public Library and are open to the public.

