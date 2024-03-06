High Country Watermedia Society Will Be Hosting Their First Meeting of the Year on May 11

On May 11th, The High Country Watermedia Society (HCWS), is hosting their monthly meeting from 10AM-Noon, at Cheap Joes Art Stuff 374 Industrial Park Drive, Boone, NC 28607.
Meet HCWS members, and view a demonstration by a well known artist. Guest may attend one meeting free of charge. After that you are welcome to join. For more information go to http://www.highcountrywatermediasociety.com
More meetings will take place:
June 8
July 13
August 10
September 14
October 12
You must be logged in to post a comment.