High Country Watermedia Society Will Be Hosting Their First Meeting of the Year on May 11

On May 11th, The High Country Watermedia Society (HCWS), is hosting their monthly meeting from 10AM-Noon, at Cheap Joes Art Stuff 374 Industrial Park Drive, Boone, NC 28607.

Meet HCWS members, and view a demonstration by a well known artist. Guest may attend one meeting free of charge. After that you are welcome to join. For more information go to http://www.highcountrywatermediasociety.com

More meetings will take place:

June 8 July 13 August 10 September 14 October 12

