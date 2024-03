The High Country Watermedia Society is pleased to offer grants to 501(c)3 organizations that support the visual arts in the High Country. Grants are intended for art programs and equipment. Proposals will be accepted prior to June 30, 2024.

More information and the grant application form can be found on the High Country Watermedia website: https://highcountrywatermediasociety.com/art-endowments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket