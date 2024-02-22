High Country Real Estate: Snap Shot

By Breanna McKay, REALTOR, Blue Ridge Realty & Investments, LLC

Snapshot is a monthly feature to keep you in the know! Showcasing three sold properties in the same general price point, but in different locations around the High Country, we compare the basic features of each property to give you an even better snapshot of what’s selling in the current local real estate market.



BRRI’s latest Snapshot features three residential listings, sold by in January of 2024; located in Blowing Rock, Beech Mountain, and Sugar Mountain.

170 Village Drive, Unit #5C

Blowing Rock, NC 28605

$475,000

Sold: January 22, 2024

2 Beds/2 Baths * Condo * Built in 1983 * 1489 Total HLA * Watauga County

This charming condo is part pf the Village at Green Park, in a classic Blowing Rock setting. You’ll enjoy seasonal views of the close-by Blowing Rock Golf Course. Special features include a stone fireplace and deck to enjoy the High Country weather.

64 Days on Market * Original List Price $469,000

101 Pond Creek Road

Beech Mountain, NC 28604

$481,000

Sold: January 17, 2024

4 Beds/3 Baths * 0.27 Acre * Built in 1980 * 1713 Total HLA * Watauga County

Adorable cottage features hot tub, 1-car garage, and storage shed. Level entry with large mud room/foyer leading into open living area with gas log fireplace. Kitchen has an island, stainless appliances, and a gas range. Many updates, including: new decking, front windowing, sliding door.

159 Days on Market * Original List Price: $499,000

335 Pleasant View Blvd. #4C

Sugar Mountain, NC 28604

$505,000

Sold: January 23, 2024

2 Beds/2 Baths * Condo * Built in 2006 * 1273 Total HLA * Avery County

Located in The Reserve II, a gated community featuring gorgeous long-range layered mountain views. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Open floor plan with stacked stone gas log fireplace. Close to all the amenities that Sugar Mountain has to offer!

77 Days on Market * Original List Price $529,900

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

