High Country Real Estate: High Country Snapshot

The High Country is made up of seven counties, a lot of small towns, vibrant communities and an amazing amount of charm and character!

It would be impossible to cover every community when looking at Real Estate in the High Country but occasionally, we like to take a look at some of the larger communities in the area and tell you about some of the real estate that has sold in the past 90 days.

Every community is different with different amenities, different attractions, different vibes. While Autumn may be a bustling market for Blowing Rock, Summer may be the best time to buy or sell on Beech. There’s an old saying, “The numbers don’t lie.” But the numbers do change based on any number of factors.

So, for the past 90 days here is a snapshot of what the numbers are saying about Boone, Blowing Rock and Beech Mountain…

In Boone…..

465 Jones Dr

2 Beds, 1 Bath / 822 Heated Area

Listed at $234,900/ Sold for $234,900

51 Days on Market/ Sold 05/15/2023

488 Blairmont

3 Beds, 2 Full & 2 Half Baths / 2205 Heated Area

Listed at $410,000/ Sold for $385,000

307 Days on Market/ Sold 03/23/2023

280 Ascot

5 Beds, 4 Baths / 2414 Total Heated Area: 1744 Above Grade, 670 Below Grade

Listed at $679,000/ Sold for $662,000

66 Days on Market/Sold 05/05/2023

In Blowing Rock…

129 Nile Park

3 Beds, 2 Baths / 1620 total Heated Area: 1140 Above Grade, 480 Below Grade

Listed at $350,000/ Sold for $340,000

122 Days on Market/ Sold 04/04/2023

181 Picasso Drive

3 beds, 3 full, 1 half baths/ 2452 total Heated Area: 2000 Above Grade, 452 Below Grade

Listed at $825,000/ Sold at $825,000

44 Days on Market/ Sold 05/12/2023

143 Cora’s Path

3 beds, 4 full, 1 half baths/ 3679l Heated Area

Listed at $1,285,000/ Sold at $1,285,000

256 Days on Market/ Sold 04/28/2023

In Beech Mountain…

220 Northridge Road Unit #F-22

3 Beds, 2 Baths /1213 Heated Area

Listed at $359,000/ Sold for $369,000

42 Days on Market/ Sold 04/27/2023

135 Tamarack

4 Beds, 2 Baths / 1667 Total Heated Area: 899 Above Grade, 768 Below Grade

Listed at $575,000/ Sold for $560,000

56 Days on Market/ Sold 05/15/2023

200 Saint Andrews

4 Beds, 3 Full and 1 Half Baths / 2678 Heated Area

Listed at $889,900/Sold for $889,900

34 Days on Market/ Sold 03/23/2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

