High Country Military Officers Association of America Will Conduct Its Annual Veterans Day Commemoration at the Boone Mall

Your High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will conduct the 18th Annual Veterans Day Commemoration at the Boone Mall. The ceremony will include the Watauga Community Band offering a patriotic prelude concert at 1030. At 1100, Watauga High School Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard will present the Colors. The Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem and Invocation will follow with brief remarks honoring those who have served our Nation. Veterans of our military services have suffered the discipline to protect the freedoms that we enjoy. They have dedicated a part of their life to our country and deserve to be recognized for their patriotism and willingness to serve in war or peace.

Please join your neighbors to honor and lift up all Veterans Monday 11 November 2024 at 10:30 AM, at the Boone Mall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

