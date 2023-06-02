High Country Impact, An Outreach of Three Forks Baptist Association, Expands From One Day to Six Months of Community Service

By Sherrie Norris

From a one-day community blitz during which random acts of kindness made a huge difference all across the High Country, to a six-month “Season of High Country Impact,” Three Forks Baptist Association is determined to continue reaching out in love and service to others.

That was the decision made by the association leadership recently and announced during the 184th Spring meeting of the TFBA at Greenway Baptist Church in late April.

Director of Missions, Wesley Smith shared how, in the past, there was a one-dayemphasis, usually in September, through which churches of the association were encouraged to share an outreach project — or multiple projects — in their communities and surrounding areas around the High Country.

“This year, instead of a one-day emphasis, the missions team of the association is encouraging churches to use the six-month time frame — May to October — to complete at least one project or multiple projects, to serve their community or neighboring communities in the High Country,” Smith said.

Evolving through recent years from what was initially started as

Operation InAsMuch, and then Impact Watauga, High Country Impact has had a far-reaching effect in a number of ways.

“It is a time for churches in the association to get out of their seats and into the streets,” Smith added.

“High Country Impact is a great way for churches to show their community that they love and care about them. Whether it’s by partnering with their local school, or fire department, or by reaching out to the Watauga Council on Aging or Department of Social Services to find those who may have particular needs. Many of our churches also use this time to bless local businesses and thank them for what they do for our community.”

Smith said that TFBA was “thankful” to have had at least 10 local organizations present at its spring semi-annual meeting, giving the churches an opportunity to learn more about how they help people in our community.

“We have some great organizations doing some really good things,” he added. “I’m blessed to serve a great association of churches and to help encourage them to not just be about the Great Commission, go and make disciples of nations, baptize them and teach them to obey the scriptures (Matthew 28:19-20). But, to also be obedient to the Great Commandment, which is to love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength, and love your neighbor as yourself (Matthew 22:36-40).

As an example, Bud Russell, Associate Pastor of Congregational Care and Adult Discipleship at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Boone, shared, “Among the projects Mount Vernon has participated in within our community, we anticipate continuing to include our members in serving at the Hunger and Health Coalition and at the annual Back-to- School Festival. Each of these opportunities provides huge help to bless people in our area and to allow us to connect with people who have not yet come to know the Lord.”



Jackie Lawrence, active member at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and Missions Team Leader for the TFBA, added: “I am so excited that this year we are setting aside several months, instead of just one day, for High Country Impact, giving our churches more flexibility and time for multiple events and projects. I love to see churches working together to share the love of Jesus and share the good news of salvation through Jesus Christ! I know there will be a wonderful celebration in October, as our churches come together and share what God has done in our churches and communities through High Country Impact 2023.”

With a long history of Christian dedication and community service, Three Forks Baptist Association was formed in 1841 with10 churches. It is now a family of 31 Baptist churches in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties. The TFBA exists to glorify God by serving local churches to fulfill the Great Commission and demonstrate the Great Commandment.

For more information, contact Wesley Smith, Director of Missions at 828-264-4482, [email protected] or visit the association’s website at https://www.3forksassoc.org/mobilize.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

