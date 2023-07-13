High Country Caregivers Says Thank You to Sponsors Who Made 2nd Annual Golf Tournament with Coach Jerry Moore a Success

By Kris Testori

The second annual coaches’ invitational golf tournament, organized by High Country Caregivers (HCC) was an amazing success thanks to its sponsors, coaches and celebrities according to HCC executive director Jacob Willis. “Our sponsors are integral to the event’s success,” said Willis. “We couldn’t host this event without the support of amazing community businesses who team up with us to help.”

The tournament took in more than $180,000 dollars for the HCC programs dedicated to helping families navigate kinship care. “We are currently serving 313 children and 254 caregivers,” Willis said. “That is double the amount we were serving a few years ago,” he added.

The families that take part in HCC programs receive no government aid and are often composed of single grandmothers raising multiple children and making decisions for their grandchildren. All proceeds from the tournament go towards HCC programs, including recreation & sports fees, dance & music lessons, legal fees, education, and family development.

“Our goal is to rise above the challenges and keep loved ones in a home with a family member,” Willis said. “It’s a better environment than the foster system. We are dedicated to keeping these families whole so grandparents can make responsible decisions for their grandchildren while providing them with care and support.”

Willis shared that the list of sponsors is very large. “We would be remiss if we didn’t mention every one of them and offer them a great big thank you,” he said.

Sponsoring the event were The Kennedy-Herterich Foundation, Blowing Rock Country Club, Blowing Rock Brewery, Amorem, Chetola Resort, LifeStore Bank and RW Baird.

Platinum Sponsors: Spangler Restoration, CSM Production, The Art Cellar, Domino’s Pizza, Farm Bureau – Agent Barry Crawford, Quality Electric – Brent Berry, Village Building and Investment Group, High Country 365/Journey Magazine, Thrivent, Bishop Real Estate, Amorem, Appnet, Baird, UBS, The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Peak Farms, Hollar and Greene, Lifestore, and Avery Knife Works.

Gold Sponsors: CDG Brands, J McLaughlin, Appalachian Healthcare, Holiday Inn Blowing Rock, and Alpha Lit.

Silver Sponsors: Penn Station, Carolina West Wireless, Wendy’s, Highland Landscape Supplies, Elk River Club, and Jared Munday Electric.

Table Sponsors: The Gilded Lily by Patra, Life Worth Living Counseling – Bonnie Perkins, Appalachian Dental Care, and Ron Cutlip.

“We also want to thank Coach Jerry Moore and all the coaches and athletes that took part in the tournament,” said Willis. “And our guests. We could not have done this without our sponsors, guests, and community partners.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

