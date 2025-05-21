High Country Caregivers Host 4th Annual Coaches’ Invitational Golf Tournament at Blowing Rock Country Club



Written by: Sam Garrett

High Country Caregivers hosted the 4th Annual Coaches’ Invitational Golf Tournament Sunday, May 18 and Monday, May 19. The two-day event raised more than $190,000 to fund the organization’s efforts to support families whose caregivers are raising relatives’ or friends’ children.

The Sunday evening kickoff included dinner held outside under the tent at Chetola Resort. Nearly 200 guests enjoyed great food and service from Chetola, a silent auction, a cigar/old-fashioned cocktail tent and speakers who shared their observations of and experiences with High Country Caregivers. Coach Bobby Cremins was the keynote speaker. He shared many stories from his decades of coaching, including his transition from Appalachian State to Georgia Tech.

“I love Appalachian State,” said Cremins of his 1975 – 1981 tenure. “During the ‘78- ‘79 season we went 11-3 and during the ‘79- ‘80 season we went 11-5, and this was a big deal.”

Cremins credited the success to those around him at the time.

“I had great players and great support,” said Cremins. “I also wanted to coach in the ACC; In the ‘70s the ACC was a big deal.”

Cremins shared that he applied for ACC jobs at Duke and NC State at the end of the 1979-1980 season. After initial conversations with both universities, communications suddenly halted and he called to find out why. Duke had hired Mike Krzyzewski.

“I immediately said, ‘you did what?’,” said Cremins. “That is a big mistake. He didn’t even have a winning record at Army last year.”

Cremins contacted NC State about a week later.

“They said, ‘We are sorry. We just hired a guy named Jimmy Valvano,’” said Cremins. “I said, ‘Okay, at least he had a winning record last year.”

The next year, Cremins moved to Georgia Tech where he went on to win three ACC championships and was named the 1990 Naismith Coach of the Year. Cremins, Krzyzewski and Valvano would become known for marking a new era in ACC basketball and, as Cremins declared, they shared a singular goal.

“We all had one thing in common: beat Dean Smith at Carolina,” said Cremins.

Cremins told other stories from his coaching history and encouraged everyone to do whatever they could for High Country Caregivers.

“I tried to come last year and could not make it,” said Cremins. “I am so proud to be here this year and to support Coach Moore and their mission.”

On Monday, perfect weather welcomed participating teams as they competed in the golf tournament at Blowing Rock Country Club. Many coaches and celebrities came to have a fun round of golf while supporting a great cause.

“They help kids and the elderly,” said Coach Buzz Peterson. “As I have gotten older, I see the significance of helping the elderly out and anything that Jerry Moore has his name on, I will support it.”

Five-time World Masters Longest Drive Champion Jeff Crittenden also attended the event.

“This is a great event and I try to always get here,” said Crittenden. “I have friends who take care of grandkids. I cannot imagine being in a position to have to do that. They [HCC] take care of 400 families. It’s very impressive. That number is huge.”

“It’s an impressive organization that just pays it forward,” said NC State Football Tight Ends/Special Teams Coach Todd Goebel. “They have a passion for giving back just like Coach Moore and his wife.”

Appalachian State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Dustin Kerns shared his thoughts about High Country Caregivers, as well.

“This is an amazing organization,” said Kerns. “These surrogate families do an amazing job for their families. They provide experiences for kids and grandparents to put a smile on those families’ faces, a breath of fresh air or a day with sunshine. They truly make a difference in so many lives.”

High Country Caregivers Executive Director Jacob Willis reflected on the event.

“It is a little overwhelming how our board, staff, donors and members of the community have come together for so many years to help and serve,” said Willis. “This year with Helene, we have had new and unique opportunities to serve our community and families. We want to thank all our supporters, sponsors, coaches, and athletes for making this an amazing weekend and changing the lives of children raised by their grandparents.”

To find out more about High Country Caregivers, visit www.highcountrycaregivers.com.

Jerry Moore