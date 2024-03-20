High Country Caregivers 3rd Annual Golf Invitational with Coach Jerry Moore Will Be Held May 19th and 20th

Participates from the 2023 tournament.

The third annual Coaches Invitational organized by High Country Caregivers (HCC), is expanding its reach to two distinguished locations—the Blowing Rock Country Club and the Elk River Golf Course. HCC Executive Director Jacob Willis expresses gratitude, noting, “When Coach Jerry Moore joined the Board of High Country Caregivers, he said, ‘We had a saying at Appalachian State when I was coaching football: ‘Always do more than is expected.’ That is what Margaret and I want to do for these children.'”

Tommy Burleson with fellow attendee at last year’s event.

Coach Moore started Coaches Kids, a scholarship program for kids raised by relatives to participate in health-conscious youth activities and summer camps. He began hosting Coaches Invitational three years ago to raise money for these initiatives. “We started with eight coaches that first year,” Willis said. This year we will host 30 athletes, coaches, heroes, and celebrities. This year’s expansion to two locations reflects the increasing support and participation, highlighting the growing resonance of our shared mission.” Coaches from the Sun Belt, ACC, and SEC will participate in this year’s event along with former NFL Pro Bowlers, war heroes, Nashville songwriters/recording artists, and NBA All-Stars.

Last year, the Invitational raised over $180,000 dedicated to HCC programs that provide crucial assistance to families navigating kinship care. Willis emphasizes, “The families involved in HCC programs often receive no government aid and are frequently single grandmothers facing the responsibility of raising multiple children. All funds raised contribute to Coaches Kids initiatives.

“Our mission is to overcome challenges and maintain the unity of these families, providing a nurturing home environment with a family member,” Willis asserts. “We strive to offer an alternative to the foster system, empowering grandparents to make responsible decisions for their grandchildren while providing care and support.”

With an extensive list of sponsors, Willis acknowledges their invaluable support, stating, “We would be remiss not to express our heartfelt thanks to each sponsor who plays a pivotal role in making this event a success.”

High Country Caregivers provide advocacy, support, and education for kinship caregivers and their families. Operating in Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Yancy, Mitchell, and Wilkes counties, High Country Caregivers are currently serving 404 children and 322 caregivers.

Coach Moore gives a wave from his golf cart last year.

