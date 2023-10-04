High Country Breast Cancer Foundation Announces the 5K Run/Walk to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

The High Country Breast Cancer Foundation is excited to announce the 5K Run for Breast Cancer Awareness, scheduled to take place on October 28, 2023. This event is a significant step in our ongoing mission to raise awareness and to provide support to local breast cancer patients and their families.



Event Details:

• Date: October 28, 2023

• Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

• Location: American Legion Hall, Blowing Rock NC

The High Country Breast Cancer Foundation has been serving our community for 7 years, supporting individuals and families affected by breast cancer. Our commitment to this cause is unwavering, and the 5K Run is a testament to our dedication to making a difference.



The 5K Run is open to people of all ages and fitness levels, and we encourage participants to join us in the fight against breast cancer. Whether you’re an experienced runner or just want to show your support for the cause, this event is a great opportunity to make a positive impact in our community.



Key Highlights of the Event:

• A scenic 5K route through the beautiful High Country region

• A fun-filled atmosphere with music, food, and activities for the whole family

• Opportunities for participants to honor loved ones affected by breast cancer

Registration for the 5K Run is now open, and participants can sign up www.hcbcf.org/register. Early registration is encouraged to secure your spot and receive a special event t-shirt. The High Country Breast Cancer Foundation would like to extend its gratitude to our sponsors, volunteers, and the entire community for their ongoing support in the fight against breast cancer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

