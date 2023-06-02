High Country Adventure 2023 Brings “visit NC Concierge” To Boone

By Sherrie Norris

A unique Raleigh-based group taking its state-wide tours from the relaxing coast to the breath-taking mountains — inclusive of “invigorating history, exceptional city and peaceful garden tours” —will be making its way to the area in early June for its High Country Adventure 2023.

From June 8-11, “visit NC Concierge” will be escorting 30 guests to visit some of the area’s premiere sites around Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties.

Business spokeswoman/manager, Mary Esther Baker, explains: “visit NC concierge provides unique travel experiences showcasing North Carolina’s geography, history and culture, while savoring the state’s finest sites, dining and lodging. Our authentic, all-inclusive tours are choreographed to balance must-see interesting and historic sites with hidden gems along the scenic highways and byways of the Tarheel State.”

Whether you’re new to the state, or a long time resident, Baker adds, “We make it easy to explore, learn and have fun with others who are ready to enjoy an immersive travel experience at a comfortable and engaging pace.”

Baker is a sixth-generation knowledgeable North Carolinian and avid traveler who is passionate about the state’s rich history, culture, geography and attractions. “Experiencing an Appalachian springtime with rhododendron blooming, Art in the Park in the enchanting town of Blowing Rock, visiting Ashe Country’s famous Ben Long frescoes and the beautiful Arbor Crest Gardens (in Boone), as well as learning about the expansive biodiversity of Grandfather Mountain, are just a few of the highlights of this trip,” she described. “The area’s natural beauty, hospitality and unique culture has beckoned visitors for three centuries.”

A particular highlight of the tour includes a private dinner at Vidalia’s in Boone where renowned artist Brenda Councill will speak about her “life-size bronze portraits of representative pioneers, commissioned in celebration of Boone’s 150 anniversary.”

Among the trip participants will be Martha Councill Leak (a relative of Jordan Councill), who grew up in Boone and currently resides in Raleigh with her husband, Bob Leak. “The Leaks have been ardent supporters of Ms. Councill’s project,” Baker said.

With almost 50-percent of North Carolinians having been born outside the state, immersive travel experiences such as visit NC concierge’s High Country Adventure make it easy to explore, learn and have fun across North Carolina, said Baker.

“Based in Raleigh, visit NC concierge has been showcasing our marvelous state, from the mountains to the sea, to those who are new to the state, as well as long-time residents, since its founding in 2015.”

Conveniently located within a few hours’ drive of most residents and sites, the goal of visit NC concierge “is to wow you as we make inspiring, unforgettable journeys together.”

“We understand that the quality of any tour depends on those who plan and organize the trip, those who execute its many varied components, and those like-minded sojourners joining you on your adventure,” Baker added.

visit NC concierge is a premier hospitality company dedicated to providing the discriminating traveler unique experiences savoring North Carolina’s history, geography, and culture at a leisurely travel pace, while enjoying the state’s finest sites, cuisine and lodgings. Itineraries are subject to change at the discretion of the company. Group size: minimum 10; maximum 30. Registration for each tour closes 30 days prior to tour start date. For more information, visit visitncconcierge.com.



Don’t just see North Carolina — Experience it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

