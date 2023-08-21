“Hidden Treasures” Sale Scheduled for Saturday, August 26 at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Valle Crucis

VALLE CRUCIS, NC — The Episcopal Church Women (ECW) of Holy Cross Church in Valle Crucis are holding a “Hidden Treasures” sale in the church parish hall at 122 Skiles Way, Banner Elk on Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Benefitting the mission work of the church, the sale is designed to be an organized, well-curated version of the rummage sales that the churchwomen hosted in the past.

The organization behind the “Hidden Treasures” sale is a relatively new format for the 181-year- old parish. In the past, the Churchwomen of Holy Cross have hosted rummage sales where all church members brought armloads of preowned goods that they wanted out of their closets, leaving the church ladies responsible for sorting, grading, pricing, and displaying the articles for sale.

In 2022, organizers determined that any member of the church who has used items to sell can sign up for a table and market their goods themselves. Each seller will set up, code, price, and display their own stock, but when shoppers are ready to pay for their purchases, they will check out with a central cashier. The individual sellers will provide receipts to their customers but will not be expected to handle cash or count out change.

Treasure hunters and bargain seekers will be delighted by the broad range of gently used items available at the sale. In a large room filled with “one man’s trash and another man’s treasure,” shoppers will find antiques, art (fine and folk), baskets, clothing, crafts, electronics, home decor, housewares, glass, jewelry, plants (house plants and perennials for the garden), pottery, toys, quilts and more. One church lady even plans to sell a homemade, organic bug spray made with green tea and lemongrass that repels mosquitos with a pleasant fragrance.

One church lady is donating her homemade jams to be sold that day.

Only cash or checks will be accepted, no credit cards. Proceeds go toward the mission works of Holy Cross Episcopal, better known as the stone church with the red door located beside NC Highway 194 in Valle Crucis.

“It’s the Little Church with the Big Heart,” said Mary Pietan, ECW member and “Hidden Treasures” volunteer. She noted that a generous portion of the proceeds goes to the Holy Cross Mission and Outreach Committee to assist families in need.

Mary Watson, chair of the “Hidden Treasures” sale, quoted from the parish website: “The ECW involves all women of the Episcopal Church, rooted in our past and growing into God’s Future. Our mission exists to support all women in their mission and ministry in the world.”

For more information contact Holy Cross Church at 828-963-4609.

Courtesy of Holy Cross Church.

