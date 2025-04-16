Helping Hands Concert Series Brings Big Names to Banner Elk at Hayes Auditorium

John Oates

Stars from across the music spectrum will perform three benefit concerts this summer at Hayes Auditorium on the campus of Lees-McRae College.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates of Hall & Oates, Country Music Hall of Famer Jimmy Fortune of The Statler Brothers, and two-time Grammy winning singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale are among the star-studded lineup.

All artists are donating their time to raise money for Hurricane Helene victims in the greater Banner Elk area. The concerts are organized by the non-profit Elk River Helping Hands, with proceeds distributed directly to hurricane victims in Avery and Watauga counties.

“Musicians are some of the most generous people in the world,” says Bill Carter, co-founder of Elk River Helping Hands and a former music attorney and artist manager. “Many come from small towns and want to give back.”

The concert dates are June 6, June 20 and Aug. 8, and here’s a breakdown of each show:

June 6 – Fortune, who sang with The Statler Brothers for 21 years and was part of four No. 1 songs on the country chart, will be joined by bluegrass stars Darin & Brooke Aldridge. Brooke is a four-time International Bluegrass Music Association female vocalist of the year.

– Fortune, who sang with The Statler Brothers for 21 years and was part of four No. 1 songs on the country chart, will be joined by bluegrass stars Darin & Brooke Aldridge. Brooke is a four-time International Bluegrass Music Association female vocalist of the year. June 20 – This show features Oates, who took six songs to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 during his years in Hall & Oates, and Lauderdale, a country and bluegrass artist who won the 2002 Grammy for best bluegrass album.

– This show features Oates, who took six songs to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 during his years in Hall & Oates, and Lauderdale, a country and bluegrass artist who won the 2002 Grammy for best bluegrass album. Aug. 8 – A night of music with country legend Gary Morris, who recorded five No. 1 songs on the country chart, and Presley Barker, a country blues singer and American Idol contestant from nearby North Wilkesboro, NC.

Not only will the concerts raise funds for Helene victims, they will also boost tourism in Banner Elk by bringing music lovers to town.

“Banner Elk and the NC High Country have bounced back post-Helene,” says Banner Elk tourism director Nancy Owen. “The majority of attractions, restaurants and accommodations are open and have been for quite some time. We hope music fans will make a full weekend out of it.”

Each concert is expected to sell out. Tickets are $50 for general admission and $75 for VIP reserved seats. A limited number of fans can purchase tickets to a special VIP meet and greet reception prior to each show. Those tickets are $225 per person.

For more info or to purchase tickets, go to: www.ElkRiverHelpingHands.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

