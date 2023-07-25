Hebron Ministries Hosting 15th Annual Golf Tournament, Saturday, Aug. 5

By Sherrie Norris

The 15th Annual Hebron Colony Charity Golf Classic is coming up soon — Saturday, Aug. 5 —and promises to be another fun-filled tournament to help with the ongoing operation of one of the area’s most life-changing nonprofit organizations.

Hebron Colony, since 1947, has been helping individuals find restoration and hope from addictions to drugs and alcohol. Spending time “on the mountain,” as many of the students refer to the peaceful, healing setting near Boone, has helped them find answers to some of life’s most difficult questions and get back on track to leading wholesome, healthy and successful lifestyles.

The ministry also operates Grace Home for women in Santee, SC.

The 10-week Biblically-based residential program in Boone is funded, in large part, by this annual tournament, which brings golfers in from all over the southeast.

According to Hebron’s Director, Don Holder, this year’s tournament will again return to Boone Golf Club, with a 7:15 a.m. continental breakfast before the 8 a.m. shotgun start. Special lunch and awards program will immediately follow the tournament.

The tournament will follow the Captain’s Choice format where everyone tees off, choosing the best ball until in the hole.

Entry into this year’s tournament is being held on a team basis, with $500 fee per four-player team.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available:

Corporate Level 1: $1500 includes one team, hole signage included and corporate recognition on tournament banner.

Corporate Level 2: $1,000 includes hole signage and corporate recognition on tournament banner.

Hole Sponsor: $300

It’s an exciting event in the breathtakingly beautiful mountains of the High Country for all who love to play golf, Holder shared. “It’s a great time of fellowship, food, fun and raising funds in support of the gospel ministry of Jesus Christ through Hebron Colony. All proceeds from this event will go directly to the operating needs of this ministry.”

Holder added, “This has become a special time for golfers to come back together every year, on the first Saturday of August. If they’ve missed it this year, we hope they will put it on their calendar for 2024.”

Registration is not available online, currently, but forms are accessible (hebroncolony.org) and may be mailed upon completion to Hebron Colony Ministries, Inc. 356 Old Turnpike Rd. Boone, NC 28607.

For more information or to register by phone, call 828-964-3902.

For more information about Hebron Colony Ministries, contact the main campus at (828) 963-4842 or email info@hebroncolony.org.

Regular Office Hours: Mon – Sat; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed 12 noon-1 p.m. for lunch

