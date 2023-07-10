Hannah Bateman Names WHS Lacrosse Coach

BOONE — Watauga High School Athletics is excited to announce Coach Hannah Bateman as the new Women’s Lacrosse Coach at Watauga High School. She has served as an assistant Women’s Lacrosse Coach at the school for the past two seasons.

Watauga High School Athletics Director Dustin Kerley said Bateman had quickly built a great reputation at WHS due to her hard work, positive attitude, passion for coaching and passion for the sport of Lacrosse.

Bateman is currently enrolled in the Health and PE Teaching Program at Appalachian State University and plans to enter the field of teaching and coaching after graduation. Prior to enrolling at App State, she attended Leesville Road High School in Raleigh where she was a standout WLAX player. During her time as a player at Leesville Road, she was a team captain and was also selected to play in the Bull City All Star Game that features the best high school lacrosse players in North Carolina.

Kerley said he was very excited for Bateman to get started leading Watauga High School’s Women’s Lacrosse.