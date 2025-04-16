GROUNDHOG COFFEE CO. OPENS IN BOONE

Bringing high-quality brews from all over the world to the High Country!

Last weekend, Boone welcomed its newest local spot: Groundhog Coffee, now open next to Bella’s Italian. Founded by 19-year-old independent owner Conor Lowrey, the café has been a dream in the making since 2022. Conor has poured passion and precision into every detail—from the clean yet inviting space to the student baristas, expertly trained by renowned North Carolina coffee educator Destiny Law.

Groundhog Coffee proudly sources premium espresso from all over the world by Onyx Coffee Lab, a sustainable, farmer-first roastery based in Northwest Arkansas, fresh milk from Cheek Farmstead Creamery, a local dairy committed to quality, and Ceremonial-grade Japanese Matcha green tea. “Here at Groundhog, we let our ingredients speak for us.”

In a fast-paced, convenient world, Groundhog Coffee takes its time and invites its community to gather and relax around a good cup of coffee. The Groundhog team is thrilled to serve the Boone area and can’t wait to share gourmet coffee with locals and students alike. Stop by, say hi, and taste the difference passion makes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

