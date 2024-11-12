Green Valley School Honors Local Veterans at Annual Celebration Last Friday

Local veterans with ties to Green Valley School, along with some of their family members, prepare for their annual recognition ceremony in the school gymnasium on Friday, Nov. 8. Photo by Sherrie Norris

By Sherrie Norris

The annual Veterans Day Celebration at Green Valley School in Boone is always a highlight for students, faculty, staff and especially for the veterans in the community.

This year’s event, held on Friday, Nov. 8, was a festive, yet respectful, time of recognition for the veterans in attendance.

It all began with the traditional parade of veteran’s through the corridors — from the media center to the gymnasium — during which the honored guests and their accompanying family members were warmly welcomed by students and their teachers lining the halls, with posters, waves, fist-bumps and salutes among the fanfare.

Once assembled in the gym, the veterans were surrounded by an attentive audience of the entire Green Valley School family; the ceremony began with the presentation and posting of colors by the Watauga High School JROTC, the Pledge of Allegiance was led by students, Nathaniel Walker and Miles Hartman. Several selections of patriotic music were offered by the very talented middle school band and chorus. Welcoming remarks were given by Principal Gordon Prince, who said it was an honor and privilege for the school to host the Veteran’s Celebration each year.

As is customary, two kindergarten students and their teacher, Heather Ward, recognized the eldest and the youngest veteran in attendance. This year, Van Norris and Seth Findley, respectively, were each presented certificates of appreciation for their service.

Local Fire Chief, Veteran BenWinebarger Receives Special Recognition

On behalf of Green Valley School and its community, student Kinsley Coffey recognized a local veteran who, she said, has not only served our country and the community for many years, but that he has played a vital role locally, especially during recent events.

“Mr. Ben Winebarger served in the armed forces both in the United States and abroad in Germany. He later served the United States in the National Guard, when he also joined the newly-formed Meat Camp Fire Department in 1971.”

She went on to say, “Mr. Winebarger has served our community as a member of the fire department for the last 53 years and as a chief for at the least the last 15. During recent events, Chief Winebarger led our volunteer firemen to support our Green Valley community during our rebuilding and recovery efforts from damage left by Hurricane Helene. We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation and thanks to Mr. Winebarger for his service, both locally and abroad.”

Winebarger was unable to attend the ceremony, but a round of applause was given in his honor, and a plaque of appreciation will be presented at a later time.

Following the celebration, veterans and their families were invited to a reception in the music room.

Highly Decorated Officer, Keynote Speaker: “It’s Not Just About A Day Off, It’s Not Just About The Uniform”

Special guest speaker, Sergeant Major Derek Lisowski, standing left, greets fellow veterans in the media center prior to the Veteran’s Day Celebration at Green Valley School. Photo by Sherrie Norris

Special guest and keynote speaker, Sergeant Major Derek Lisowski, was introduced by Green Valley student, Savanna Costner, and delivered a compelling address to the assembly.

Sharing with his audience that it was an honor to stand before them, the highly decorated officer reminded each person that Veteran’s Day is not just a day off for a long weekend, but rather, a time to remember, honor and reflect on the bravery, sacrifice and unwavering commitment of the men and women who have served in our military.

“It is a day of profound significance — when we honor those who have answered the call to serve, often at a significant personal cost,” he said. “Whether they served in peace or during war, our veterans have stood on the front lines to defend our country, protect our way of life, and safeguard the values we cherish. We come together as a community to express our gratitude to those who have given so much for the freedoms we hold dear.”

Referring to military service, in general, Lisowski said, “We often think of the obvious: fighting on battlefields and the courage to face the unknown. But, service is about much more than that. It’s about discipline, resilience, sacrifice and loyalty to one another. It’s about choosing to put others ahead of yourself. Service is about selflessness. It’s about dedication to a mission that transcends the individual.”

Lisowski emphasized that it’s also not just about wearing a uniform and carrying out orders. “It’s about being part of something bigger than any one person.”

For the men and women who’ve served, he said, military duty shaped their lives. “It affects families, communities and individuals — long after the uniform comes off. And that’s why, on this day, we honor them, not just for what they did in uniform, but for who they are.”

And, Lisowski reminded, service looks different to each veteran, and each one (from the various wars) recalls their time differently.

“Every veteran has a unique story of sacrifice, stories often told quietly, not for recognition,” he described. “Because, for our veterans, their service was their duty. They did it (for us) without hesitation, without asking for anything in return.”

He also spoke of the resiliency of veterans. “They have faced hardship, loss and fear — yet, they continue to serve, persevere and build a life after their service.”

Lisowski shared how many veterans carry invisible scars that don’t always appear on the surface. “So, we must remember that our duty doesn’t end when the veteran returns home.”

As a nation and community, he challenged those present, to continue supporting veterans long after they’ve hung up their uniforms.

“Veteran’s Day is an opportunity to reflect on our collective responsibility to support those who have served,” he said. “Numerous public and private organizations work tirelessly to help veterans. While these efforts are vital, we can also do our part. Sometimes, the most important thing we can do is offer a simple ‘Thank you.’ Sometimes, it’s just listening, and sometimes, it’s making sure that veterans know that they are not alone.”

Lisowski also reminded his audience that behind every service member is a family who endures the separation, worry and challenges of military life.

“They, too, are part of the service and sacrifice,” he added. “We must honor them for their strength and support, which often go unnoticed, but are indispensable. We thank them for their patience, courage and unwavering love and support.”

In closing, Lisowski recognized the veterans individually, asking them to stand to represent their branch of the military as he called it out.

“As we gather to honor our veterans, we must never forget the tremendous debt we owe to them,” he said. “Because of their courage, commitment and sacrifices, we can enjoy the freedoms and opportunities we have. Let’s remember that genuine gratitude is not shown on a single day each year, but in how we treat our veterans daily.”

The best way to honor veterans, Lisowski surmised, is to carry forward the values they fought for — freedom, justice and equality.

“We must also remember that their legacy is not just in the battles they fought, but in the communities they built, the families they love, and the lives they touch.”

He concluded by thanking his fellow veterans for their service, sacrifice and continued contributions to this great nation.

“We must never forget the price of freedom, and may we always stand beside those who have stood for us.”

Who is Derek Lisowski?

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Lisowski enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2002 and reported to Parris Island, SC. Upon graduation, he attended combat training at the School of Infantry, Geiger, NC. He then reported to Marine Corps Detachment, Fort Bliss Texas, earning the title of Military Occupational Specialty Low Altitude Air Defense Gunner. Lisowski was then assigned to Okinawa, Japan. In 2008, he deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2010, he returned to Parris Island to complete drill instructor school.

In April 2013, Lisowski reported to Camp Pendleton, California, and in the next year, he deployed in support of the Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force- Crisis Response Central Command. In March 2020, Lisowski deployed in support of Operation Octave Shield.

Lisowski’s personal decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with one silver star in lieu of his sixth award, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, one gold star in lieu of second award.

Following his 22 years in the Marine Corps., Lisowski is currently a JROTC instructor at Watauga County High School.

Photos from the event:

