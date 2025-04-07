Great News—More Tickets Available for Power of the Purse on June 26! New Larger Venue at the Holmes Convocation Center in Boone



Thanks to your overwhelming enthusiasm, our Power of the Purse event featuring Laura Linney and Molly Grantham on June 26th sold out in just two days! We heard you, and we’re thrilled to announce we’ve increased our event capacity and reopened ticket sales! To accommodate everyone, we’re moving to a larger venue: The Holmes Convocation Center on Rivers Street in Boone.



Secure Your Tickets Now: https://wfbr.betterworld.org/events/power-of-the-purse

Keynote Speaker: Laura Linney

Laura Linney’s respect and gratitude for creative expression is limitless. Born to a prominent NYC playwright and nurse, Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy award-winning actress Laura Linney began her experiential education in performance art at an early age. After graduating from The Juilliard School, Linney went on to appear in leading roles across film, television, and theatre.

She’s performed in a myriad of productions such as the films Genius and Nocturnal Animals. Other films include Mr. Holmes, Kinsey, You Can Count on Me, Mystic River, Love Actually, and The Truman Show. From 2017 to 2022, Linney starred as Wendy Byrde in the Netlfix original series Ozark, a performance which garnered her multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations.

Linney has also been honored for her work in cancer advocacy. Having lost family to cancer, she understands the unique physical and emotional damage inflicted on victims and families. She aims to help them find ways to cope, grow, and rebuild so that each one can truly win his or her own fight against cancer.

Laura Linney has been nominated three times for the Academy Award, five times for the Tony Award, once for a BAFTA Award, and eight times for the Golden Globe. She has won one SAG Award, one National Board of Review Award, two Golden Globes and four Emmy Awards. She holds two honorary Doctorates from her alma maters, Brown University and The Juilliard School.

Moderator: Molly Grantham

4x Emmy winner. 3x author. National speaker. Charity auctioneer. Proud mom.

Molly Grantham has been named “TV News Reporter of the Year” and juggles life with humor and poise, bringing clever wit to diverse crowds. She delivers hundreds of keynotes and has interviewed over 15,000 people in her 25-years of television news.



She is adept at speaking live to 100,000 people a night, sitting beside Hollywood celebrities, NFL stars, and throughout her career has worked at ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates. She has appeared on CNN, Today Show, CBS News, the CBS Morning Show, and in Huffington Post and People Magazine. Her social media is its own channel, with more than 200,000 combined followers. In 2024, she founded the “Bet On Yourself Summit,” a soul-filling experience to help women uncover power in themselves. It made history as the first women’s event inside the Carolina Panthers NFL stadium.



Molly is also a trained and active charity auctioneer, bringing non-profits around the country to earn record-breaking amounts.



Her three books are a popular series described as “raw and relatable” about not losing yourself while loving your career and raising children. She and her husband, Wes, have three children under the age of 13.



In her next life, Molly says she wants to be a mermaid.

