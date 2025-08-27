Graystone Eye’s Commitment to Care Reaches Bolivia

Hickory, NC — At Graystone Eye, our mission to preserve the gift of sight extends far beyond the walls of our clinics and surgery center. Through our nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, Graystone Eye Missions, and with the support of our physicians, we are able to carry that mission into communities where access to vision care is scarce—both locally and across the globe. Outreach and service are woven into the very fabric of who we are.

This past June, that mission took us more than 3,500 miles away to Bolivia, where two dedicated teams—including four Graystone Eye physicians—partnered with Consejo de Salud Rural Andino, a local eye care practice committed to improving access to vision care in rural communities. Over the course of two impactful weeks, our team cared for 510 patients and performed 108 sight-restoring surgeries, providing life-changing treatment to individuals who might otherwise go without.

Beyond the surgical suites and exam rooms, our team invested in building lasting connections with the community. At local orphanages, and with the support of our organization, we were able to provide children with essential items—along with the simple but profound gift of human connection.

“One of the things that initially drew me to join Graystone Eye was the practice’s longstanding commitment to international missions in Bolivia,” said Dr. Joshua Paschall, MD. “Restoring sight through surgery is always rewarding, but it is especially meaningful when patients who have nowhere else to turn can experience restored vision—and with it, renewed life.”

Graystone Eye remains committed to expanding its outreach efforts and ensuring that access to high-quality eye care is never limited by geography or circumstance. The impact of this year’s mission will be felt for years to come—both in Bolivia and in the hearts of those who served.

About Graystone Eye

Graystone Eye is a leading ophthalmology practice based in Hickory, NC, with a mission to preserve the gift of sight and improve lives through compassionate, innovative care. Offering comprehensive services from cataract and refractive surgery to treatment for glaucoma, retinal disorders, and pediatric eye conditions, Graystone Eye combines advanced technology with a patient-first philosophy—locally and around the world.

For more information about Graystone Eye and our mission programs, visit www.graystone-eye.com or call 888-626-2020.