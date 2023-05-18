Grandfather Vineyard & Winery to Host June 7 Benefit for Casting Bread Featuring Adam Church and Food From Eleven80 Eatery

BLOWING ROCK, N.C – Casting Bread announces an evening at Grandfather Vineyard & Winery on Wednesday, June 7 from 6:30p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The event will feature a performance by local favorite Adam Church. Tickets are $50.00 and include wine and a meal from Eleven80 Eatery Smokehouse’s barbecue food truck.

“We are grateful for the support from Grandfather Vineyard, Eleven80 and Adam Church,” stated Sam Garrett, Casting Bread’s executive director. Proceeds from the June 7 event will help the organization supply food for its free, client-choice pantry.

Garrett continued, “Adam Church’s music, plus delicious food and great wine – what a wonderful combination!”

Tickets for this private event must be purchased online in advance by noon on Friday, June 2 at increasefoodsecurity.org.

Casting Bread is committed to increasing food security in the High Country by providing food, compassion, and community. Established in 2006, Casting Bread distributes over 300,000 pounds of food to more than 1,000 households annually.

Courtesy of Casting Bread.

