“Grandfather Presents: T. Edward Nickens” Kicks Off Speaker Series July 24

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that tickets for the first presentation of the Grandfather Presents 2025 speaker series are on sale now. T. Edward Nickens, an award-winning author and journalist, kicks off this year’s Thursday night presentations on July 24.

The event will be hosted in the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, where guests will experience a “night at the museum” atmosphere, the speaker presentation and book-signing/“meet-and-greet” opportunities.

Tickets for “Grandfather Presents: T. Edward Nickens,” part of Grandfather Mountain’s speaker series, are on sale now. The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery at Grandfather Mountain will play host for this evening with the award-winning author and journalist. Two levels of tickets are available online for this July 24 event. (Photo Courtesy of T. Edward Nickens)

This season’s Grandfather Presents roster has an emphasis on those who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around exploration, nature and conservation. The August, September and October events in the series will be announced soon.

For more than three decades, Our State “Ramblin’ Man” columnist T. Edward Nickens has reported on conservation, the outdoors and Southern culture for some of the world’s most respected publications. He is editor-at-large and columnist for Field & Stream, contributing editor for Garden & Gunand Ducks Unlimitedmagazines and editor-in-chief of Tail, the saltwater flyfishing magazine.

Nickens’ work has appeared in Smithsonian, National Geographic Adventure, Men’s Journaland many others. He splits time between Raleigh and Morehead City with one wife, two dogs, the occasional sightings of two grown children, 14 flyrods, three canoes, two powerboats and an indeterminate number of duck and goose decoys. His most recent book is “The Last Wild Road.”

Copies of this book will be on sale at Grandfather Mountain’s Wilson Center gift shop prior to the event and on July 24 during Grandfather Presents, as supplies last.

“T. Edward Nickens has spent countless hours outside in the natural world,” said John Caveny, vice president of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We’re excited to hear about his adventures and insights he has gained through conservation initiatives in the field.”

This event is hosted in part with Our State. Each month, Our State magazine celebrates the very best of N.C. through lively storytelling and stunning photography. Founded in 1933, Our State reflects the beauty, nature, nostalgia, travel and food of the state. It’s the perfect source of information for those who have lived in N.C. all their lives, those who are just becoming acquainted with the state, or those looking to visit or relocate. Published by Mann Media, Inc., this award-winning magazine reaches more than a million readers each month, with subscribers in every state and 20 foreign countries.

“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Our State for this Grandfather Presents event,” said Landis Taylor, vice president of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “The park’s history with the media outlet goes back many decades, with Hugh Morton’s photography making the cover of early issues of the magazine.”

Schedule: July 24, 2025

8 a.m. | Grandfather Mountain opens for the day, and “VIP Reception” ticket holders are allowed access to the park. Event tickets will be scanned at a ticket booth at the entrance gate.

4:45 p.m. | “Presentation” ticket holders are allowed to enter the park and are welcome to explore the Conservation Campus (Wilson Center, Mildred the Bear Environmental Habitats and more) prior to the speaker presentation. Event tickets will be scanned at a ticket booth at the entrance gate.

4:45 – 5:45 p.m. | Check-in for all event attendees near the front entrance of the Wilson Center (to receive your wristband for the event)

5 – 5:30 p.m. | “VIP” Reception in the Wilson Center (“VIP Reception” ticket holders only)

5:45 – 6:45 p.m. | Speaker presentation in the Classroom in the Clouds

6:45 – 7:30 p.m. | Meet-and-greet/book signing with speaker

7:45 p.m. | Park should be clear of all Grandfather Presents guests.

Event Tickets

Two levels of tickets are available for the Thursday night Grandfather Presents programs.

“VIP Reception” tickets include a VIP reception with the guest speaker that features heavy hors d’oeuvres, in addition to the program and “meet-and-greet/book-signing” session after the event. Admission to the park for the day is also included. “VIP Reception” adult tickets are $60 and $51 for members of the Bridge Club, the park’s annual membership program. VIP tickets to the event are limited.

“Presentation” tickets are a more cost-effective option and include only the speaker’s program and the “meet-and-greet/book-signing” session after the event. “Presentation” adult tickets are $25 and $20 for Bridge Club members. Children, ages 12 and under, are admitted free to the event with a paying adult. A maximum of four free children is permitted per purchase.

Tickets for “Grandfather Presents: T. Edward Nickens” are on sale online now.

To learn more about “Grandfather Presents: T. Edward Nickens” and to purchase tickets, visit https://grandfather.com/event/grandfather-presents-t-edward-nickens.

To learn more about the Grandfather Presents speaker series, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-presents.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.