Grandfather Mountain’s annual Junior Naturalist Day to take place on August 9

LINVILLE, N.C. – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will host its annual Junior Naturalist Day on Saturday, Aug. 9. Activities, included with admission, will be provided specifically for children ages 5 to 12 — though all ages are welcome — to explore their environment and experience all that Grandfather has to offer.

Programming takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature birding with a naturalist, nature journaling, looking for lichen and more.

In honor of the mountain’s upcoming “Hawk Watch” event during the month of September, there will be a Junior Hawk Watch program near the Mile High Swinging Bridge in the afternoon. Grandfather is one of more than 300 Hawk Watch sites officially designated by the Hawk Migration Association of North America.

Grandfather Mountain’s Junior Naturalist Program offers an experience that caters to curious young explorers at the park’s Wilson Center for Nature Discovery and Conservation Campus — which will be expanded in fall 2025 through the opening of Yonni’s Clubhouse, a space designed to combine learning and fun via indoor and outdoor, hands-on, education opportunities.

“Junior Naturalist Day is a perfect example of what we strive to do at Grandfather Mountain,” said Lauren Farrell, director of education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “It’s important to teach kids about conservation so they can feel empowered to take their knowledge home and make a change.”

The day’s full schedule is below.

Junior Naturalist Day Schedule:

10 – 11 a.m.: Nature Journaling – Learn how to start your own nature journal by observing some of the nature around our botanical garden. (Botanical Garden, rain location: sunroom)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Animal Observations – Join our naturalists observing animals and their different behaviors. We’ll be observing birds, squirrels and chipmunks around the Wilson Center bird feeders. (Wilson Center deck, rain location: sunroom)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Looking for Lichen with a Naturalist – Help look for different types of lichen and plants around the botanical garden. Kids will learn to use techniques that biologists use in the field. (Botanical Garden, rain location: Wilson Center)

1 – 2 p.m.: Pollinator Scavenger Hunt – Explore different kinds of pollinators found in our garden. Learn about the different flower shapes and colors the pollinators prefer to visit. (Botanical Garden, rain location: Wilson Center)

2 – 3 p.m.: Junior Hawk Watch – Borrow a pair of binoculars, grab a booklet and join our naturalists in observing the migrating birds of prey! (Mile High Swinging Bridge, rain location: Top Shop second floor)

At certain times during the event, guests will also be able to meet some critters up close and personal around the Wilson Center.

To learn more about this year’s Junior Naturalist Day at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/event/junior-naturalist-day.

It is recommended that those planning to attend purchase tickets to the park online in advance at www.grandfather.com/tickets.