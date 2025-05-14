Grandfather Mountain to Kick Off Rhododendron Rambles May 24

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will celebrate the beauty of the spring season this year with its Rhododendron Rambles, a series of guided strolls that showcase the park’s blossoming rhododendron and other native species. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Skip Sickler)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will celebrate the beauty of the spring season this year with its Rhododendron Rambles, a series of guided strolls that showcase the park’s blossoming rhododendron and other native species.

The easygoing rambles take place at 1 p.m. daily May 24 through June 1. These short walks are led by the park’s naturalists and are included with the price of admission. If the rhododendrons continue to bloom beyond early June, Grandfather Mountain naturalists may extend the event dates. Interested attendees should meet outside the entrance of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. The rambles are wheelchair and stroller accessible.

“We are delighted to see color returning to the mountain for the first time since last September,” said Lauren Farrell, director of education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “This year’s Rhododendron Rambles are sure to bring a sense of hope and renewal to the mountain.”

The annual blooms signify the forthcoming summer season and bring out some of the most colorful hues that guests can view on the mountain. Many of the pink-purple blossoms come courtesy of the Catawba rhododendron, a species that is common across the Blue Ridge Mountains but is accentuated when viewed against Grandfather’s immense backdrop.

Catawba rhododendron flourishes at higher elevations and cooler temperatures. This native species generally blooms from late May to mid-June, based on its location within the park, and lines several trails with its natural splendor.

The easygoing Rhododendron Rambles take place at 1 p.m. daily May 24 through June 1. These short walks are led by the park’s naturalists and are included with the price of admission. If the rhododendrons continue to bloom beyond early June, Grandfather Mountain naturalists may extend the event dates. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

A much rarer species, the pinkshell azalea, reaches its peak bloom earlier in May. Its cousin, the flame azalea, appears to glow in vibrant shades of yellow and orange and can be seen blooming alongside Split and Sphinx Rocks later this month.

The rosebay rhododendron with its light pink flowers is the last to bloom in June and may be in its early stages toward the lower elevations in the park during the Rhododendron Ramble. To learn more about the park’s rhododendron, visit www.grandfather.com/the-remarkable-rhododendron-ramble.

Due to its wide range in elevation — a nearly 1,000-foot change from base to peak — Grandfather Mountain provides viewers with a longer window of opportunity to see the beautiful rhododendron in bloom. That said, once they bloom, this species’ flowers can be here one day and gone the next, especially if a heavy rain rolls in.

Fortunately, the Rhododendron Rambles take place when many of the park’s wild rhododendrons are blossoming and offer guests the chance to learn something unexpected.

For guests who want to see spring color but are unable to attend the Rhododendron Rambles, the mountain is curating a spring color gallery, new in 2025. View the gallery at www.grandfather.com/spring-color-gallery.

Grandfather Mountain is now operating under its extended summer hours. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with last entry at 5:30 p.m. and trails closing at 6 p.m. Guests are strongly encouraged to book their visit in advance at www.grandfather.com/tickets.

There is plenty to do on the mountain as the weather gets warmer and events return. Read more at www.grandfather.com/spring.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.