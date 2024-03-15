Grandfather Mountain to Host Solar Eclipse Viewing Event April 8 from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

In celebration of this unique day, all Daily Programs (other than Keeper Talks) will make thematic ties to solar and lunar eclipses on April 8. This programming takes place from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and is included in park admission. In addition, a designated area will be set up to view the eclipse. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Skip Sickler)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced a day of festivities to celebrate one of nature’s most spectacular sights.

A solar eclipse is coming to North America on April 8. Weather permitting, a partial eclipse will be visible at Grandfather Mountain. According to sources, approximately 87% of the sun will be obscured in this region. The best viewing time will be between 2-3 p.m.

“A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow that will block the sun’s light,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “If conditions are favorable, Grandfather should be an excellent spot to view this special occurrence.”

In celebration of this unique day, all Daily Programs (other than Keeper Talks) will make thematic ties to solar and lunar eclipses on April 8. This programming takes place from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and is included in park admission.

“We’re excited to mark such a rare phenomenon while connecting it to our programming,” said John Caveny, director of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We anticipate the event to be a great educational experience that aligns with our mission to share the wonders of the natural world.”

In addition to themed programs, a designated area will be set up to view the eclipse. The location of this area will be determined on the day of the event, taking wind and other factors into consideration. Small foldable chairs will be welcome at this location but not allowed on Linville Peak.

To safely view the event, solar eclipse glasses will be needed. The first 100 guests on April 8 will receive a complimentary pair of solar eclipse glasses with their admission. The glasses will also be on sale in the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery’s gift shop and the Top Shop on this day and leading up to it.

For guests who plan to be in the sunlight for an extended period, it is recommended that they wear sunscreen, a hat and protective clothing.

To learn more about this solar eclipse event at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/event/solar-eclipse.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

