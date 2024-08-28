Grandfather Mountain to Host Junior Naturalist Day on Sept. 7

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that it will be hosting Junior Naturalist Day on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Monty Combs)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that it will be hosting its annual Junior Naturalist Day on Saturday, Sept. 7. Activities, included with admission, will be provided specifically for children ages 5 to 12 – though all ages are welcome – to explore their environment and experience all that Grandfather has to offer.

Programming takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature birding with a naturalist, nature journaling, insect investigation and more.

In honor of the mountain’s upcoming “Hawk Watch” event during the month of September, there will be a Junior Hawk Watch program near the Swinging Bridge in the afternoon. Grandfather is one of more than 300 Hawk Watch sites officially designated by the Hawk Migration Association of North America. Daily in September (weather permitting), visitors are able to take part as naturalists and volunteers count the number of passersby in the sky making their way south toward their wintering grounds. The annual counts help track raptor populations and migration routes over time.

Grandfather Mountain’s Junior Naturalist Program offers an experience that caters to curious young explorers at the park’s new Conservation Campus and Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.

“Enhancing the knowledge of our younger generations is a cornerstone of Grandfather Mountain’s mission to inspire conservation of the natural world,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Our Junior Naturalist Program embodies our commitment to educate and serve as an example for future naturalists while also instilling a desire to explore.”

The full schedule for the day is below. Guests can join for one event or all.

10 – 11 a.m.: Nature Journaling at the Williams Outdoor Learning Space

Learn how to start your own nature journal by observing some of the nature around our Outdoor Learning Space (located at the amphitheater next to the Wilson Center)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Birding with a Naturalist

Join a naturalist and birdwatch at the Wilson Center deck! Binoculars will be available to borrow.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Looking for Lichen with a Naturalist

Help look for different types of lichen and plants around the Cobey Botanical Garden! Kids will learn to use techniques that biologists use in the field!

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.: Insect Investigation

Come identify bugs in the garden! Nets, critter keepers and field guides will be available to look at some critters up close!

2 – 3 p.m.: Junior Hawk Watch next to the Mile High Swinging Bridge

Borrow a pair of binoculars and join our naturalists in observing the migrating birds of prey!

At certain times during the event, guests will also be able to meet some critters up close and person around the Wilson Center!

To learn more about this year’s Junior Naturalist Day at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/event/junior-naturalist-day.

It is recommended that those planning to attend purchase tickets to the park online in advance at www.grandfather.com/tickets.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

