Grandfather Mountain to Celebrate Animal Enrichment Day July 30th

LINVILLE, N.C. – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will host its annual Animal Enrichment Day on Wednesday, July 30. Visitors are invited to watch enrichment demonstrations, talk directly with keepers and participate in family-oriented interactive games. Included with park admission, the celebration will feature games, contests, crafts and surprises.

An enrichment is a special treat, new toy or even an unfamiliar scent given to the animals to break up their routines and help keep them active and intellectually stimulated. The day celebrates the park’s furry, feathered and scaled inhabitants with an afternoon of fun and educational activities, specifically highlighting enrichment and its importance in caring for the animals that call Grandfather Mountain home.

The park’s habitat staff is preparing a fun-filled afternoon for guests with programs to celebrate its furry and feathered inhabitants as they mark another trip around the sun. Millie the Bear, the mountain’s mascot, will also make special appearances throughout the day.

“Everyone looks forward to Animal Enrichment Day — from staff to guests, and especially the animals,” said Christie Tipton, animal habitats curator for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “There’s no better way to celebrate and educate people about enrichments than by demonstrating in real time.”

This year’s event offers a special new opportunity to contribute to a larger conservation effort. During the celebration, there will be a Conservation through Colors table selling animal paintings for half price. Animal paintings are unique prints created by the mountain’s resident animals. Paintings feature bear paws, otter paws, patterns from our scaley friends on the mountain and other designs that the animals paint. Habitat staff assist the animals in creating their one-of-a-kind designs.

All proceeds from the animal painting sales at the Conservation through Colors table will go to the American Association of Zoo Keepers, who will donate to red wolf conservation efforts — important to the state of N.C. in preserving the critically endangered species. When guests purchase an animal painting, they may spin a prize wheel for a chance to win mountain-themed gifts.