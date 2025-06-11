Grandfather Mountain Releases 2025 Grandfather Presents Speaker Series Lineup

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is gearing up for an exciting reprise of its Grandfather Presents speaker series in 2025.

This season’s Grandfather Presents roster has an emphasis on those who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around exploration, nature and conservation. The lineup includes:

Each event will be hosted at the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. Guests will experience a “night at the museum” atmosphere, the speaker presentation and book-signing/“meet-and-greet” opportunities.

Unique to 2025, the third installment of the series will explore nature’s resilience after Hurricane Helene, marking a year since the storm affected western N.C. This event will feature a panel discussion with three speakers and a nature-inspired concert afterward. Additionally, this event will have a different schedule and only one ticket level.

“We look forward to learning from our speakers every year through the Grandfather Presents series, and this year we are sure to have some extra special moments with the unique nature of the September event,” said Landis Taylor, vice president of marketing and communications at the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Each speaker will bring something new to the table, and we can’t wait to offer guests these rare opportunities to learn more about exploration and conservation from those in the field.”

Event Tickets

For all Grandfather Presents events except for “Nature’s Song of Renewal: Ecological Resilience After Helene,” two levels of tickets will be available.

“VIP Reception” tickets include a VIP reception with the guest speaker that features heavy hors d’oeuvres in addition to the program and the “meet-and-greet”/book signing session after the event. Admission to the park for the day is also included. “VIP Reception” adult tickets are $60 and $51 for members of Bridge Club, the park’s annual membership program. VIP tickets are limited.

“Presentation” tickets are a more cost-effective option and include only the speaker’s program and the “meet-and-greet”/book signing session after the event. “Presentation” adult tickets are $25 and $20 for Bridge Club members. Children, ages 12 and under, are admitted free to the event with a paying adult. A maximum of four free children is permitted per purchase.

The Sept. 25 event will have one level of ticket, $50 for adults and $42 for Bridge Club members. This ticket includes the panel discussion, social time with heavy hors d’oeuvres and the concert.

To learn more about the Grandfather Presents series, including when event tickets go on sale, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-presents.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.