Grandfather Mountain Releases 2024 Adult Field Course Lineup Beginning May 18th

Grandfather Mountain is once again offering its adult field course series for 2024, allowing participants the chance to explore Grandfather Mountain like never before and take a deeper dive into a variety of related topics. On June 15, join Dr. Allen Hurlbert from UNC-Chapel Hill to learn about the important role that insects play in forest ecosystems, as herbivores and as a critical food source for migratory birds. (Photo Courtesy of Allen Hartley Hurlbert)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is once again offering its adult field course series for 2024, allowing participants the chance to explore Grandfather Mountain like never before and take a deeper dive into a variety of related topics.

“These courses provide participants the opportunity to discover aspects of the park ecosystem, as well as the natural history and cultural history of this region, through fun ﬁeld excursions relating to various subjects,” said John Caveny, director of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Our course leaders are experts in their ﬁelds and include naturalists, ecologists, photographers, landscape architects and astronomers.”

The series runs from May through October, with topics including bird behavior and species mapping, insect identification, high-elevation botany, landscape photography and stargazing. Each is limited to 20, or fewer, participants, so they fill up quickly.

Courses cost $60 per person (or $51 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club), plus tax, with registration required in advance at www.grandfather.com.

Many of the courses run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but all event times are outlined below. Bringing a bagged lunch is recommended for most field courses, although Mildred’s Grill will be open to attendees.

A Sept. 28 field course, titled “Landscape Potential: Approaches to Ecological Landscape Design,” will present tenets of ecological landscape design and discuss the ecosystem services participants may design into their outdoor spaces that will boost resources for pollinating insects, birds and other wildlife. (Photo Courtesy of Preston Montague)



Courses include:

Spring Is for the Birds – May 18

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Limited to 15 participants

This course will explore skills needed to increase your success with identifying bird species, such as knowledge of seasonal occurrences, habitat requirements and behaviors. Acquiring a basic understanding of these factors can help you to more quickly find the right section of your field guide and arrive at the most likely identification for the bird in your binoculars. This course is led by lifelong birder, naturalist and conservationist, Merrill Lynch. Tickets are on sale now. To register or learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/field-course-birding.

Forest Insects Are for the Birds: The Caterpillars Count! Monitoring Program – June 15

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Limited to 20 participants

Join Dr. Allen Hurlbert from UNC-Chapel Hill to learn about the important role that insects play in forest ecosystems, as herbivores and as a critical food source for migratory birds. Learn how to identify the most common groups of forest insects, how to conduct simple insect surveys and participate in the insect monitoring being done at Grandfather Mountain along a nearly 1,000-foot elevational gradient from the park entrance to the summit. Discuss evidence for insect declines and the impacts of global change, and learn how to contribute to the Caterpillars Count! citizen-science project and share critical data from your own yard or local park. Registration opens April 30. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/field-course-forest-insects-are-for-the-birds-the-caterpillars-count-monitoring-program.

Southern Appalachian Sky Islands – July 27

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Limited to 20 participants

Join botanist and plant ecologist Gary Kauffman to learn about what makes Southern Appalachian Sky Islands so unique. These Pleistocene relics have retreated to the highest elevations of the Southern Appalachian Mountains and are home to many rare and endangered species that are not found anywhere else in the state, region and world. Explore the Sky Island of Grandfather Mountain and discuss the similarities and differences from its neighboring Sky Islands in the region. Registration opens June 11. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/field-course-southern-appalachian-sky-islands.

Sunrise at Grandfather Mountain: Landscape Photography Course – Aug. 24

Time: 5:30 – 11:30 a.m. | Limited to 12 participants

Join widely published photographer Todd Bush for a sunrise at the Mile High Swinging Bridge. Learn basic camera and observational skills to create stunning photographic images. Though designed for beginners, students with more intermediate skills are encouraged to join. Registration opens July 9. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/field-course-sunrise-at-grandfather-mountain-landscape-photography-course.

Landscape Potential: Approaches to Ecological Landscape Design – Sept. 28

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Limited to 10 participants

Join landscape architect Preston Montague for a design workshop that will help you make informed decisions about issues facing you in the landscape. Montague will present tenets of ecological landscape design he applies in his practice as a professional landscape architect. Participants will learn about the ecosystem services they may design into their outdoor spaces that will boost resources for pollinating insects, birds and other wildlife. Participants are encouraged to bring some of their most pressing landscape challenges and aspirations to the workshop for Montague to consider. Registration opens Aug. 2. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/field-course-landscape-potential-approaches-to-ecological-landscape-design.

Grandfather’s Starry Skies – Oct. 19

Time: 5 – 11 p.m. | Limited to 15 participants

Join educator and astronomer Blair Belt-Clark to create a familiarity with the night sky and learn the basics of stargazing that can be applied on your own on any clear night throughout the year. Start in the classroom by studying some of the best print and digital resources for exploring the night sky and cover some of the basics of stargazing and how to orient to the night sky. Discuss the use of planispheres, star maps and star charts to find some of the most beautiful deep sky wonders that can be seen through binoculars or small telescopes. During the evening hours, visit various viewing locations on the mountain, practicing stargazing skills while looking for meteors and learning about some of the most prominent stars, constellations and other objects visible this time of year. Registration opens Aug. 19. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/field-course-grandfathers-starry-skies.

For more information about the adult field course program at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/field-courses. To learn more about becoming a Bridge Club member, visit www.grandfather.com/bridge-club.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

