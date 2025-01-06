Grandfather Mountain Kicks Off 2025 Hiring Season with Jan. 16 Job and Volunteer Fair

Grandfather Mountain is hiring across its various departments for the 2025 season and will host a Job and Volunteer Fair at the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 2-5 p.m. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

Grandfather Mountain is inviting folks to take their careers to new heights – literally.

The Linville, N.C.-based nonprofit nature park and preserve, owned and operated by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is hiring across its various departments for the 2025 season and beyond. Both seasonal and year-round positions are available, offering mountains of opportunities for job- and career-seekers.

The organization is kicking it all off with the Grandfather Mountain Job and Volunteer Fair on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 2-5 p.m. The event will take place in the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery’s Classroom in the Clouds. Ten departments from across the mountain will be represented. Attendees will be able to chat with staff members from each department, learn about Grandfather and the open positions on the mountain and enter to win door prizes.

The event will also provide the chance for those interested in being a volunteer to hear more about this program, for which the nature park is currently recruiting.

“Those who are in search of either a job or a volunteer opportunity in the area are encouraged to join us on the mountain for our Job and Volunteer Fair,” said Tommy Oakley, vice president of operations for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “There’s never a dull moment around here, and we plan to make this an informative and engaging event. The team looks forward to providing more insight about what it’s like working at Grandfather and what types of opportunities are available at the park this year.”

It is an exciting time to join the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation team as the park continues to add new learning spaces, programming and experiences for guests. Coming later this year, Yonni’s Clubhouse, an interactive education center for young explorers, will further expand the mountain’s growing Conservation Campus.

In June 2022, the park opened the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, a building with 10,000 square feet of education space, including state-of-the-art museum exhibits, three classrooms and an ADA-accessible auditorium, as well as enhanced food-service facilities to allow for catering and serving educational groups and expanded capacity for hosting conferences, seminars, receptions and community events.

The park is seeking staff to assist with its slate of expanded programming and experiences for guests, as well as the work it takes to operate the nature preserve on a daily basis. Grandfather Mountain is extending such opportunities for positions in many departments, most of them seasonal unless otherwise noted. Seasonal employment runs from roughly mid-February through mid-November (though this time frame will vary depending on the department), and applicants of all ages, including high school and college students, are welcome to apply.

Positions are currently available in the following departments:

Administrative Office (Full-time)

Education

Entrance Gate

Facilities

Food and Beverage

Habitats

Maintenance (Full-time)

Natural Resource Management

Parking and Logistics/Operations

Retail

“The dedicated, passionate and talented people on this mountain are what truly make it such a special place to work,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We know the importance of taking care of our staff and operating with a shared sense of purpose. There are employees who have been here for decades, which really speaks to the fact that we are always aiming to make sure our work protecting, learning from – and connecting our guests to – Grandfather is impactful and fun.”

As a nonprofit, Grandfather Mountain strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example.

Aside from the powerful purpose of the organization and the park being one of the most scenic workplaces in the world, Grandfather Mountain has a mile-high list of employment perks: competitive pay; a friendly, fun environment; free access to approximately 20 area attractions, including destinations in Western North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia; employee discounts; and more.

Those with an interest in learning more about job and volunteer opportunities at Grandfather Mountain for the 2025 season, as well as for year-round roles, are invited to attend the Jan. 16 Job and Volunteer Fair. The event will run from 2-5 p.m., with 1:45 p.m. being the earliest that attendees will be able to enter the park. No advance registration is required to attend the event. Casual or business casual attire is welcome, and bringing resume copies to share is encouraged.

To learn more and see the positions currently open, visit www.grandfather.com/jobs.

To learn more about the organization’s volunteer program, visit www.grandfather.com/volunteer.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

