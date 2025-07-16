Grandfather Mountain Highland Games names track and field outstanding men’s and women’s athletes



GMHG_Track and Field_Goard_Cheechov_Photo by Skip Sickler_Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation: At the 69th-annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in 2025, two track and field athletes secured the Outstanding Men’s Athlete and Outstanding Women’s Athlete honors. Nick Goard from Aberdeen, N.C., and Veronica Cheechov from West End, N.C., earned the respective titles. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Skip Sickler)

LINVILLE, N.C. – At the 69th-annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in 2025, two track and field athletes secured the Outstanding Men’s Athlete and Outstanding Women’s Athlete honors.

Nick Goard from Aberdeen, N.C., and Veronica Cheechov from West End, N.C., earned the respective titles. Both athletes run for Sandhills Classical Christian School’s track and cross country teams, and they hope to return next year.

Goard placed first in two events, securing top scores in the men’s 100-yard dash and high jump — along with second-place scores in the 220- and 440-yard dashes and a third-place score in the 880-yard dash. Cheechov placed first in the women’s 440-yard dash, 880-yard dash and 1-mile run.

In his first year of eligibility at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, Goard appeared in many events, notably with a 5’ 6” high jump and :10.75 finish in the 100-yard dash. The high school junior has competed in the Adidas national and Hoka regional competitions, as well as Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) districts and regionals, and his favorite event is the high jump.

“I was so anxious to get out there and start running last year, but I was too young to compete,” Goard said. “I’m glad I could do it this year, and you’ll see me next year.”

Alongside Goard in the men’s events, returning athlete Jordan Schilit of Charlotte, N.C., placed first in the 880-yard dash, 1-mile run and 2-mile run. Jaiden Lytle of Hillsborough, N.C., impressed in the jump events, scoring first place in the triple and long jumps.

Cheechov excelled in distance-running events with a 1:11 finish in the women’s 440-yard dash, a 3:29 finish in the 880-yard dash and a 6:31 finish in the 1-mile run. This is Cheechov’s second appearance at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. In 2024, she placed second in the 880-yard dash and the 1-mile run. The high school senior has competed in the Hoka regionals and AAU district and regional competitions, and her favorite event is the 440-yard dash.

“Running here on the track, you hear people cheering for you regardless of where you are in the competition,” Cheechov said. “The support you feel here — that’s what running’s all about.”

Alongside Cheechov in the women’s events, Elliott Bradley of Charlotte, N.C., achieved three top-three results: third place in the triple jump, first place in the long jump and first place in the 220-yard dash. Returning competitor Andrea Isenberg of Bean Station, Tenn., had four top-three scores.

For participating athletes, the Highland Games offer a chance to display their talents at a culturally significant event that has been in place at Grandfather Mountain’s MacRae Meadows for several decades.

“Seeing all the different cultures is amazing, coming from a small town where there isn’t as much variety,” Goard said. “We’re all one big team here. Everyone’s cheering for each other.”

Track and Field Results

Most Outstanding Men’s Athlete

Nick Goard, Aberdeen, N.C.

Most Outstanding Women’s Athlete

Veronica Cheechov, West End, N.C.

Men’s Triple Jump

Jaiden Lytle, Hillsborough, N.C., 34’ 6” Finnick Poulin, Cary, N.C., 34’ Jack Carnine, Johnston City, Ill., 3’ 11”

Women’s Triple Jump

Amelia Spradling, Roan Mountain, Tenn., 18’ 9” Amara Gobena, Raleigh, N.C., 16’ 4 ½” Elliott Bradley, Charlotte, N.C., 15’ 4”

Men’s Long Jump

Jaiden Lytle, Hillsborough, N.C., 18’ 4” Jack Carnine, Johnston City, Ill., 17’ 10 ½” John van der Westhuizen, Boone, N.C., 13’ 6”

Women’s Long Jump

Elliott Bradley, Charlotte, N.C., 8’ 11” Jane Gray Zechini, Raleigh, N.C., 8’ 5” Amelia Spradling, Roan Mountain, Tenn., 8’ 1”

High Jump

Nick Goard, Aberdeen, N.C., 5’ 6” Finnick Poulin, Cary, N.C., 5’ 2” Greyson Skinner, Charlotte, N.C., 5’

Men’s 100-Yard Dash

Nick Goard, Aberdeen, N.C., :10.75 Will Krehnbrink, Charlotte, N.C., :10.79 Finnick Poulin, Cary, N.C., :12.22

Women’s 100-Yard Dash

Hattie Attmore, Raleigh, N.C., :14.5 Jane Gray Zechini, Raleigh, N.C., :14.56 Andrea Isenberg, Bean Station, Tenn., :18.2

Men’s 220-Yard Dash

Will Krehnbrink, Charlotte, N.C., :25 Nick Goard, Aberdeen, N.C., :27 Finnick Poulin, Cary, N.C., :28

Women’s 220-Yard Dash

Elliott Bradley, Charlotte, N.C., :34 Alaina Sursi, Mooresville, N.C., :44 Andrea Isenberg, Bean Station, Tenn., :44.5

Men’s 440-Yard Dash

Simon Jeffries, Raleigh, N.C., :56 Nick Goard, Aberdeen, N.C., :59 Alston Willard, Raleigh, N.C., 1:01

Women’s 440-Yard Dash

Veronica Cheechov, West End, N.C., 1:11 Kate Carnine, Johnston City, Ill., 1:22 Andrea Isenberg, Bean Station, Tenn., 1:45

Men’s 880-Yard Dash

Jordan Schilit, Charlotte, N.C., 2:20 Alston Willard, Raleigh, N.C., 2:38 Nick Goard, Aberdeen, N.C., 2:43

Women’s 880-Yard Dash

Veronica Cheechov, West End, N.C., 3:29 Madelyn Sursi, Lake Norman, N.C., 3:49 Andrea Isenberg, Bean Station, Tenn., 4:02

Men’s 1-Mile Run

Jordan Schilit, Charlotte, N.C., 4:54 Dylan Stone, Buford, Ga., 5:18 Mark Hardin, Vass, N.C., 6:14

Women’s 1-Mile Run

Veronica Cheechov, West End, N.C., 6:31 Madison Patrick, Sugar Hill, Ga., 6:44 Madelyn Sursi, Lake Norman, N.C., 7:25

Men’s 2-Mile Run

Jordan Schilit, Charlotte, N.C., 11:06.12 Johnny Shea, Brooklyn, N.Y., 12:42.76 Gabriel Pfuetze, Aberdeen, N.C., 15:05.67

Women’s 2-Mile Run

Margaret Hodges, Albany, Ga., 14:37 Jordan Roscoe, Durham, N.C., 18:30

The 2025 Grandfather Mountain Highland Games took place July 10-13 at Grandfather Mountain’s MacRae Meadows in Linville, N.C. To learn more about the Highland Games, visit www.gmhg.org.