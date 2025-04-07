Grandfather Mountain Announces New Event: “Sounds of Nature – Kids’ Music Day”

The mountains will be alive with the sound of music as Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, hosts a new event, “Sounds of Nature – Kids’ Music Day.” The fun-filled, nature-themed afternoon of music will take place Saturday, April 26 in the Williams Outdoor Learning Space, and is included with park admission. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Monty Combs)

The fun-filled, nature-themed afternoon of music will take place Saturday, April 26 in the Williams Outdoor Learning Space, located next to the park’s Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. Families can groove to the sounds in nature through an interactive concert celebration, featuring lively performances from Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation staff, as well as visiting Chimney Rock State Park staff, plus eco-themed songs and hands-on activities.

“This event has something for everyone — nature lovers and music enjoyers alike,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Music is a great teaching tool, so we are excited to provide this opportunity for guests to learn something new in a fun way.”

Activities will begin at 1 p.m. and wrap up at 4 p.m. Throughout the event, guests are welcome to visit activity tables around the space, with crafts, a nature touch table, special guests and more. The full schedule is below.

“Sounds of Nature – Kids’ Music Day” Schedule:

1 p.m. : Welcome

: Welcome 1:15 p.m. : Environmental Education music and storytelling with Corey White (Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

: Environmental Education music and storytelling with Corey White (Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation) 2 p.m. : Intermission (Visit our Ambassador Animal table!)

: Intermission (Visit our Ambassador Animal table!) 2:30 p.m. : Acoustic folklore from Chimney Rock State Park – storytelling and music

: Acoustic folklore from Chimney Rock State Park – storytelling and music 3:45 p.m.: Closing

The program is scheduled to take place in the Williams Outdoor Learning Space, but it may be moved inside the Wilson Center in the event of poor weather.

“Sounds of Nature” is included with park admission. Notably, it will take place during the mountain’s April “Dollar Days” promotion, so local residents, employees and students can attend the event at a deeply discounted rate.

To learn more about the “Dollar Days” promotion, visit www.grandfather.com/dollar-days-2025.

To learn more about “Sounds of Nature,” visit www.grandfather.com/event/sounds-of-nature-kids-music-day.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

